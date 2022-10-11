Karwa Chauth 2022: Healthy ways to break the fast

Karwa Chauth 2022: Karwa Chauth, for this year, will be celebrated on October 13. This is the time of the year when married women keep fast from morning to night to pray for the longevity of their husbands. Women, especially married ones, keep fast and pray to the moon to seek good health, prosperity and happiness for their life partners. However, fasting can have its own side effects. When we fast for a long time, the body undergoes a lot of complications. While women usually stick to the rituals and the traditions of the day, it is recommended to modify the rituals a little bit in order to ensure that the health is not affected.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

These days, men also keep fast for their wives and their good health. After the rituals of Karwa Chauth are over, breaking of the fast is done. To ensure that we do not end up eating things that can accelerate health complications, we have curated a few tips on how to break the fast in a healthy way:

ALSO READ: Karwa Chauth 2022: Fasting tips for working women

Water: Going for a long time without food or water can be taxing for the body. It makes the body feel nausea and bloating. While breaking fast, it is advised to take small sips of water frequently to get the body back to the state where it is ready to digest food again.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Fruit juice: Fruits and vegetables are healthy, but the fiber content may be too much for the body to digest after a long fast. In order to include the nutrients in the diet, it is better to opt for fruit juices or smoothies.

Dried food: Dates, raisins and other dried food items have low content of protein, which can help the body to get the nutrient, all the while not putting enough pressure on the body to digest a lot of nutrients at the same time.

Soup: Soups made with light food items can help the body with the necessary nutrients to start feeling healthy, and get over laziness and bloating.

Fermented food items: Food items such as yoghurt can be a great way to break the fast, as they are healthy for the gut.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}