Karwa Chauth 2022: How to avoid side-effects of mehndi, Ayurveda expert offers tips

Karwa Chauth 2022: Karwa Chauth is almost here, a day when married women, fast for the long life of their husbands from morning (sunrise) to evening (moonrise). This year Karwa Chauth falls on October 13 (Thursday). Among the most important rituals of Karwa Chauth that married women observe with great enthusiasm is applying mehndi on the hands. Applying mehndi or henna is considered auspicious and is a crucial part of any festival or wedding in India. Mehndi has a sita (cooling) nature as per Ayurveda and helps control burning, allergy and skin rashes. While natural mehndi has many benefits, chemical-laden versions available in the market can have serious side-effects on skin. A chemical called PPD or para-phenylenediamine is added to mehndi these days for stronger colour and easy application. However, this could cause skin diseases and allergies or worsen symptoms of already existing skin allergies or diseases. One may feel itching, burning, swelling in skin due to reaction with the chemical. (Also read: Karwa Chauth 2022 rituals: Sargi and Mehendi to moon sighting and breaking fast, know all about important rituals)

"One of the common mistakes we make with our skin during the festival season is to expose it to harmful chemicals. People love to adorn their hands with henna but if you are not aware of the harmful chemicals that may react with your skin and cause irritation, itching and dry skin - especially if you have vitiligo, psoriasis - the skin conditions may flare up due to the presence of these chemicals in mehndi. Even if you haven't faced an allergic reaction from mehndi earlier, it is not necessary that you aren't at risk," says Ayurveda expert Dr Nitika Kohli in her recent Instagram post.

"Many women complain of itching, redness, and peeling off of the skin along with the henna from the hands. The ideal way that henna comes off is that the colour gradually fades over days, even weeks. However, the markets are full of people using adulterated henna, which can have certain reactions and side effects," says Dr Kohli.

HOW TO USE MEHNDI SAFELY DURING KARWA CHAUTH

Dr Nitika says one can go for herbal mehndi if they have an already existing skin allergy or problem.

"Even better would be the mehndi leaves that you can crush and directly apply to your hands. Even if you are planning to get mehndi applied from the market, you must carry your own cone of herbal mehndi. Also avoid the mehndi oil on your hands and straightaway get mehndi applied to your palms," Dr Kohli suggests tips to apply mehndi safely during Karwa Chauth.

CHECK MANUFACTURING DATE

“Check the manufacturing date on the pack, the fresher it is the better is the vibrance of colours. Chemical-ridden mehndi fades quickly, and may cause allergic reactions to skin and hair," says Dr Kohli.

PERFORM PATCH TEST

Dr Kohli says although most varieties of henna are perfectly safe and non-toxic, black henna does have some allergenic potential such as skin rashes and internal discomfort.

"So, make sure to use natural mehndi and always perform a patch test before applying it on your hands," she suggests.

