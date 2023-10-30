Karwa Chauth 2023 moonrise time: Find out the city-wise moonrise time and Karva Chauth Puja shubh muhurat in India
Karwa Chauth is on November 1. Find out the citywise moonrise time and the Karva Chauth Puja shubh muhurat in India.
Karwa Chauth - also known as Karaka Chaturthi or Karva Chauth - festival is observed during the Chaturthi of Krishna Paksha in the Hindu month of Kartik. While the celebration's date remains the same throughout the country, in Gujarat, Maharashtra, and South India - where they follow the Amant calendar - Karva Chauth falls in the month of Ashwin. This year, it is on November 1. On this day, married women observe a nirjala vrat from dawn to moonrise for their husband's long lives. They don't eat food and drink water throughout the day and only break the fast after worshipping the moon and offering Arghya. Their husband feeds them a morsel of food and a sip of water to break the vrat. Therefore, sighting the moon is a crucial ritual of the Karwa Chauth fast. So, we decided to help you find out the puja shubh muhurat and the moonrise time in major cities in India. Scroll through to know all the details.
(Also Read | Karwa Chauth 2023 correct date: Is Karwa Chauth on October 31 or November 1? Know upavasa time, moonrise and more)
Karwa Chauth 2023 Shubh Muhurat:
According to Drik Panchang, Karwa Chauth falls on November 1, and the puja muhurat is from 5:36 am to 6:54 pm. The Chaturthi Tithi on Karwa Chauth will begin on October 31 at 9:30 pm and end on November 1 at 9:19 pm. The fast time is from 6:33 am to 8:15 pm. The moonrise time on this day is at 8:15 pm.
Karwa Chauth 2023 Citywise Moonrise Time:
New Delhi - 8:15 pm
Lucknow 8:05 pm
Noida - 8:14 pm
Gurugram - 8:16 pm
Mumbai - 8:59 pm
Chennai - 8:43 pm
Agra - 8:16 pm
Kolkata - 7:46 pm
(Also Read | Karwa Chauth 2023 Puja Vidhi: Rituals to follow from morning to evening, samagri, and all you need to know)
Bhopal - 8:29 pm
Aligarh - 8:13 pm
Himachal Pradesh - 8:07 pm
Panaji - 9:04 pm
Jaipur 8:26 pm
Patna - 7:51 pm
Chandigarh - 8:10 pm
Pune - 8:56 pm
Hyderabad - 8:40 pm
Bhubaneshwar - 8:02 pm
Kanpur - 8:08 pm
Karwa Chauth 2023 Puja Muhurat:
New Delhi - 5:36 pm to 6:54 pm
Pune - 6:02 pm to 7:17 pm
Chennai - 5:42 pm to 6:56 pm
Kolkata - 4:59 pm to 6:15 pm
Hyderabad - 5:45 pm to 7:00 pm
Ahmedabad - 6:02 pm to 7:18 pm
Noida - 5:36 pm to 6:53 pm
Jaipur - 5:44 pm to 7:02 pm
Mumbai - 6:05 pm to 7:21 pm
Gurgaon - 5:37 pm to 6:55 pm
Bengaluru - 5:53 pm to 7:07 pm
Chandigarh - 5:35 pm to 6:54 pm