The northern regions of Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana and Punjab are gearing up for Karwa Chauth festivities as the Hindu festival is just around the corner and falls on the fourth day after the moon in the month of Kartik. This year, Karwa Chauth will be celebrated on November 01, 2023 when married Hindu women consume sargi or a meal before dawn, fast from sunrise till they see the moon at night without any water consumption and pray for the longevity of their respective husbands while unmarried women may observe a fast in the quest to find a prospective groom but who started it first?

Karwa Chauth 2023: Who was the first woman to observe the fast? Know the story of Karwa Chauth (HT File Photo)

The origin of Karwa Chauth can be traced back to Karva Devi, whose husband got attacked by a crocodile and Savitri, who had asked the god of death, Yama, to return their husband's soul. Another legend says that when Arjun went to the Nilgiris to meditate, Draupadi got worried and asked for Krishna's help to ensure his safety.

As per the mythology, Krishna advised her to fast for Arjun, just like Parvati did for her husband, Shiva but according to Drik Panchang, the legend of Karwa Chauth is linked to Veeravati, who deeply loved her husband. Drik Panchang says that Veeravati had seven brothers who pampered her selflessly and one day, Veeravati decided to keep a nirjala vrat for her husband while she was visiting her home but due to weakness, she could not bear the hunger and fainted.

Her brothers could not see her like this and begged her to eat but Veeravati ignored their requests and said that she was waiting for the moon to rise. Upon hearing this, the brothers decided to climb a peepal tree and hold a flame behind a sieve to trick Veerawati, so that she would think that the moon was out and break her fast.

Unfortunately, the moment she broke the fast without sighting the moon, her husband died. She couldn't bear the news and was inconsolable but then, Indrani, the wife of Indra, arrived to console her and advised her to keep fasts each month throughout the year so that her husband could come back alive.

Her patience finally paid off and by the end, her husband came back. Hence, married Hindu women observe a fast on Karwa Chauth and pray to Shiva, Parvati, Ganesha and Karwa Mata on this day for the long life of their husbands.

