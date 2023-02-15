Kick Day 2023: Date, history, significance of the day in Anti-Valentine's Week

After Valentine's Day on February 14, people celebrate Anti-Valentine's Week from February 15 which is marked by called Slap Day, Kick Day, Perfume Day, Flirt Day, Confession Day, Missing Day and Breakup Day. Anti-Valentine's Week celebrations are unrelated to all things love as it is the perfect detox from the days of love and Kick Day is no different.

Valentine's Week becomes annoying for all the singles out there and for good reason as couples flood the streets, restaurants and social media with a full display of affection for partners or potential significant others. Moreover, the celebrations take place over a week - starting with Rose Day on February 7 and ending with Valentine's Day on February 14.

Not all people wait for the romantic week of the year i.e. the Valentine's Week. Of course, we are talking about the singles. Hence, the Anti-Valentine's week is the perfect time for them to celebrate.

Date:

The second day of the Anti-Valentine's Week is celebrated as Kick Day and it falls on February 16.

History and significance:

Kick Day is a day for the courageous to put an end to a relationship that was all about negativities. On this day, get ready to kick away all the negativity left in your life by your ex.

You deserve all the happiness and they shouldn't stop you from reaching that goal. Additionally, kick away all the gifts or memories you have from them too.

Kick Day mainly signifies kicking out the negative emotions that we hold back after we get out of a toxic relationship. It also means kicking out bad habits, self-doubts and all things toxic that holds us back from stepping forward in life.

For fun, friends also kick themselves to have a good laugh afterwards. Just by kicking bad things off your life, you can stay happy and positive.