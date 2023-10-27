Last-minute Amazon deals to snag this Halloween: Spooky decor, treats and more

Halloween is less than just a week away but it's not too late to hit “add to cart” on Amazon. From spooky decor to delicious candies, here is a list of last-minute deals to snag ahead of the trick-or-treat festival.

Halloween scented candles

Halloween Amazon purchases(Pixbay)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Haunted Harvest Candles (Amazon)

Candles are a staple for Halloween decorations, especially scented ones. These Halloween-themed candles by Haunted Harvest, which are available in a variety of scents, will be a perfect addition to your spooky decoration. These premium candles are made from 95% Soy Wax and 5% Essential Oil. Priced at $14.87 a piece, these candles burn up to 50 hours without any black smoke.

Pumpkin neon sign

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pumpkin neon sign (Amazon)

What better way to up your decoration game this Halloween than to light up your hallway with neon signs? These vibrant pumpkin neon sign lights are available at $7.49 on Amazon after a discount of 63 per cent.

Realistic faux human skeleton

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Realistic faux human skeleton decor (Amazon)

It goes without saying that skeletons are a must for Halloween decorations. These 16-inch full-body realistic faux human skeletons, available at a discounted price of $6.99, will definitely make your party even more spooky. Decor tip - you can place them on your front porch to give a jump scare to your guests.

Nightmare Before Christmas rug

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Spooky bathroom rug (Amazon)

This soft red heart-shaped Nightmare Before Christmas-themed bathroom rug is sure to elevate your Halloween decoration. If you are a horror flick lover then it is a must-have for your space. This non-slip bath mat is available on Amazon for $19.99.

Cute wooden ghosts (set of 3)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Cute wooden ghosts (Amazon)

This pack of three super cute wooden ghosts are priced at $15.99 after a discount. These will make the perfect addition to your Halloween treat tray. Your kids are sure to adore these baby ghosts.

Spider web purple LED lights

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Spider web purple led lights (Amazon)

With eight lighting modes, this set of purple spider web LED lights includes- a giant triangular lighted spider web (16.4 x 16 feet), a fake large spider (60 inches), 22 small plastic spiders and a 20 g stretch cobweb. This pack is sure to create a more horror ambience for your Halloween party. You can also hang these up in your yard for a spooky grand entrance. It is priced at $39.99.

Box of 45 assorted Halloween treats

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Halloween treat box (Amazon)

Available at a discounted price of $27.99, this box of 45 assorted Halloween treats includes- Airheads Gravity Feed, Cheez-It, Chex Mix, Dum Dums, Famous Amos Chocolate Chip, Hippeas Rockin Ranch Veggie Straws, Hippeas Sour Cream & Onion Veggie Straws, Kirkland Chewy Bars, Laffy Taffy, Mott's fruit snacks Assorted, Members Mark Fruity Snacks, Nature Valley Oats and Honey, Cracker Jack Caramel Coated Popcorn and Peanuts, Pirate's Booty White Cheddar, Planters Peanuts, Popcorners, Pringles Potato Chip, Quaker Chewy Bars, Rice Krispies, Skittles Starburst Combo, Sour Punch Twists, Tootsie Roll Pops Mini, Welches Fruit Snacks, Sour Patch Kids and Swedish Fish Mini Soft and Chewy Candy Variety Snack Pack, along with a heartwarming greeting card.

LED Halloween party favours

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

LED party favours (Amazon)

This Halloween Party Decorations Set contains 50 pieces of LED rings, 10 pieces of LED brooches & 8 pieces of LED necklaces with various Halloween element patterns such as pumpkin, ghost, skeleton, spider, bat and so on. These attractive flashing Halloween toys are perfect party favours for kids. The pack is available at $15.99.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON