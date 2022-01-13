The surge in Covid-19 cases has compelled most people to rethink the scale of Lohri celebrations this year. With a safety-first approach, many are opting to ring in festivities at home with family. And alongside popcorn, rewari and moongphali, residents of Delhi-NCR are also indulging in Lohri-themed cakes to make intimate celebrations special.

“A lot of people are celebrating their first Lohri, but are unable to do so in a big way because of the current Covid-19 situation. So, we are making the day special for them,” says Delhi-based baker Ragini Saxena from Sweet Treatz. And Gurugram-based baker Divya Sreeji from De Cakery, adds: “The current trend is to order cakes for a newlywed couple or a newborn, to mark their first Lohri. Celebrations are mostly at home with family, so there is a greater attempt to celebrate every moment.”

Lohri theme cakes to sweeten low-key celebrations at home

From cakes with artistically crafted dhols to those depicting kites and bonfires — all of which are integral to Lohri — these sweet treats make for a sight to behold. “Gatherings are small, so we’re getting orders for smaller cakes. But the quality, look and taste are unbeaten. Our cake has dhol, peanuts and popcorn; everything that represents Lohri basically,” says Gurugrammer Divya Saxena from Whisk Cake Studio.

Giving a flavourful twist to these Lohri cakes is Gurugram-based home baker Anubha Garg, from Melting Momentz. She uses a host of ingredients to give these craft cakes a fresh, fruity flavour. “I use rasmalai flavour, fresh fruit, chocolate orange and chocolate coffee caramel with butterscotch for Lohri cakes. Due to the pandemic, the last two years have been trying for everyone. Celebrations have been small, but the spirit has not died down. People want to cherish each and every moment, and what better way could there be than to celebrate by cutting a delicious, aptly-designed cake!” Garg opines.

