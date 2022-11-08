Lunar Eclipse 2022 LIVE Updates: When and where to watch the last total Chandra Grahan of 2022

Lunar Eclipse 2022 LIVE Updates: The last total Lunar Eclipse or Chandra Grahan of 2022 will be observed today, November 8. It will be the last total Eclipse we will witness for three years because next time this phenomenon will occur on March 14, 2025. According to NASA, the Eclipse will be visible across North and Central America, Ecuador, Colombia, western portions of Venezuela and Peru, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Alaska and Hawaii. One doesn't require any special equipment to observe the Eclipse. However, binoculars, telescopes, and moving to an area away from bright lights help the visibility.

In India, the total Eclipse will be visible in the eastern parts, and the partial Eclipse will be visible from most parts of India. Additionally, the beginning phase of the partial and total Eclipse will not be visible because both events begin when the Moon is below the horizon everywhere in India. The partial Lunar Eclipse will start at 02:40 pm and the total Lunar Eclipse at 03:47 pm. The totality will end at 5:11 pm while the partial phase of the Eclipse will continue till 6:19 pm.

For the uninitiated, a total Eclipse occurs when the Earth moves in between the Sun and Moon, and Moon passes into the darkest part of the Earth's shadow, casting a red glow on the Moon. Hence, a total Eclipse is also called the Blood Moon.