Lunar Eclipse 2023: Will it be visible in India?

Lunar Eclipse 2023: After the significant ring of fire, another celestial delight is slated to happen in the sky this year. The month of October is remarkable this year for many reasons. After meteor showers this year, the new year and the stunning ring of fire solar eclipse. The ring of fire solar eclipse happened on October 14. The lunar eclipse is slated to happen just two weeks after the spectacular solar eclipse. On October 29, the lunar eclipse will happen. According to the reports, the lunar eclipse will be a partial one.

Lunar Eclipse 2023: Date, time and all that you need to know(Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)

As we walk into another stunning celestial beauty, here are a few things we need to know:

Where will it be visible?

The lunar eclipse will be visible in parts of the Eastern Hemisphere including Africa, Europe, Asia and parts of Australia. While people in America may not be able to see the lunar eclipse, in some parts of Brazil, the lunar eclipse will be visible during the moonrise.

Date and time:

On October 28, around 18:01 GMT, the lunar eclipse will start. Around 19:35 GMT, the Earth's umbra – the darker part of the shadow will cover the lunar disk. On October 28 and October 29, the partial lunar eclipse will occur. While the moon will enter the penumbra of the earth on October 28, in the early hours of the next day, the moon will enter the umbra.

Will the lunar eclipse be visible in India?

In the Asian continent, the lunar eclipse will be visible on October 28. According to the reports by NASA, in all parts of India, the eclipse will be visible as well. The duration of the eclipse will be around one hour and nineteen minutes. At midnight, the eclipse will be visible to people in India. At 1:05 AM it will start and will end at 2:24 AM.

