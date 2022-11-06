Lunar Eclipse November 2022: Find out the Chandra Grahan timings in all major cities in India

November 2022 Lunar Eclipse: The last total Lunar Eclipse of 2022 is on November 8, after which the next total Eclipse will be on March 14, 2025. The phenomenon is called a Blood Moon because the Moon passes into the darkest part of the Earth's shadow during this time and appears red. One doesn't require any special equipment to observe the Eclipse. However, binoculars, telescopes, and moving to an area away from bright lights help the visibility. In India, the total Lunar Eclipse will be visible in the eastern parts of the country, and the partial Eclipse will be visible in the rest of the states.

If you live in India and wish to witness the Lunar Eclipse on November 8, we have listed the Eclipse timings in all the major cities to help you out. Find all the details below. (Also Read: Lunar Eclipse on November 8: Find out Indian cities that will witness last eclipse of 2022 and Chandra Grahan stages)

Eclipse Timings In All Major Cities In India:

Kolkata: Total Lunar Eclipse

In Kolkata, one can see the total Lunar Eclipse at 04:55 pm. The Eclipse will begin at 04:52 pm and end at 07:26 pm, lasting for 2 hours and 34 minutes.

Delhi: Partial Lunar Eclipse

The Lunar Eclipse will reach its maximum point in Delhi at 05:31 pm with 66 per cent obscuration of the Moon. The phenomenon will begin at 05:28 pm and end at 07:26 pm, lasting for 1 hour and 58 minutes.

Mumbai: Partial Lunar Eclipse

People in Mumbai will witness the Lunar Eclipse at 06:04 pm with only 14 per cent obscuration. The phenomenon will begin at 06:01 pm and end at 07:26 pm, lasting for 1 hour and 25 minutes.

Bengaluru: Partial Lunar Eclipse

The Eclipse will be at its maximum in Bengaluru at 05:57 pm with 23 per cent obscuration. It will start at 05:49 pm and end at 07:26 pm, lasting for 1 hour and 36 minutes.

Nagpur: Partial Lunar Eclipse

The Partial Lunar Eclipse will be visible at 05:35 pm, beginning at 05:32 pm and ending at 07:26 pm. It will last for 1 hour and 54 minutes. The Moon will be obscured almost 60 per cent in Nagpur.

Kohima: Total Lunar Eclipse

In Kohima, the Eclipse will be at its maximum phase at around 4:29 pm. The phenomenon will begin at 04:23 pm and end at 07:26 pm. It will last for 3 hours and 2 minutes.

Agartala: Total Lunar Eclipse

The Eclipse will be at its maximum point at 04:43 pm, beginning at 04:38 pm and ending at 07:26 pm. It will last for 2 hours and 47 minutes.

Guwahati: Total Lunar Eclipse

In Guwahati, the Lunar Eclipse will start at 4:32 pm and end at 07:26 pm. The total Eclipse duration will be 2 hours and 53 minutes, and it will be at its maximum at 04:36 pm.

Bhubaneswar: Total Lunar Eclipse

In Bhubaneswar, the Eclipse will be at its maximum point at 05:09 pm and last for 2 hours and 20 minutes.

Siliguri: Total Lunar Eclipse

Siliguri will witness the total Lunar Eclipse at 04:49 pm. The Eclipse will last for 2 hours and 41 minutes.

Patna: Total Lunar Eclipse

The total Lunar Eclipse in Patna will be visible at 05:06 pm, lasting for about 2 hours and 26 minutes.

Noida: Partial Lunar Eclipse

In Noida, the Eclipse will be visible at its maximum at 05:30 pm. It will end at 07:26 pm, lasting for 1 hour and 59 minutes.

Gurugram: Partial Lunar Eclipse

In Gurugram, the partial Lunar Eclipse will be visible at its maximum point around 05:33 pm.

Chandigarh: Partial Lunar Eclipse

The Eclipse will last in Chandigarh for 1 hour and 59 minutes. It will be visible at its maximum point at 05:30 pm.

Hyderabad: Partial Lunar Eclipse

People in Hyderabad can see the Lunar Eclipse at its maximum at 05:43 pm. The duration will be for 1 hour 46 minutes.

Chennai: Partial Lunar Eclipse

In Chennai, the Eclipsed Moon will be visible for 1 hour and 48 minutes. It will reach its maximum point at 05:42 pm.

Srinagar: Partial Lunar Eclipse

In Srinagar, the Eclipsed Moon with an obscuration of nearly 66 per cent will rise above the horizon at 05:31 pm.