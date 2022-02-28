Maha Shivratri 2022: When is Maha Shivratri? All you need to know about history, significance and puja timings

Maha Shivratri 2022: Maha Shivratri is one of the most auspicious Hindu festivals celebrated annually in honour of Lord Shiva. Maha Shivratri literally translates as the great night of Shiva. It falls on the Chaturdashi Tithi during Krishna Paksha in the month of Magha, according to Drik Panchang. The festival of Shivratri is marked every month of the lunisolar Hindu calendar. However, Maha Shivratri happens only once every year, in February or March, which is the end of winter and the beginning of spring and summer. It is considered auspicious as it is supposed to be the night of convergence of Shiva and Shakti - the embodiment of love, power, and oneness.

Maha Shivratri 2022 Significance And History:

Maha Shivratri is a great festival of convergence of Shiva and Shakti. According to Hindu mythology, it is believed that Lord Shiva and Mata Parvati got married on the occasion of Maha Shivratri. While Lord Shiva signifies Purusha - which is mindfulness, Maa Parvati signifies Prakriti - which is nature. The union of this consciousness and energy promotes creation. This festival is also a reminder of overcoming darkness and ignorance in life.

Many legends are related to this auspicious day, and one of them says that it is on this night that Lord Shiva performs his cosmic dance of creation, preservation and destruction. This heavenly dance is known as tandav among his devotees. Another legend dictates that praying to Lord Shiva on this night can help one overcome and let go of their sins and start on the path of righteousness. It is also believed that fasting on this day brings good luck.

Maha Shivratri 2022 Puja Date And Shubh Muhurat:

This year, the auspicious festival of Maha Shivaratri falls on Tuesday, March 1, 2022. Read below the auspicious timings of the festival according to Drik Panchang.

Nishita Kaal Puja Time: 12:8 am to 12:58 am, March 2

Shivaratri Parana Time: 6:45 am, March 2

Ratri First Prahar Puja Time: 6:21 pm to 9:27 pm

Ratri Second Prahar Puja Time: 9:27 pm to 12:33 am, March 2

Ratri Third Prahar Puja Time: 12:33 am to 3:39 am, March 2

Ratri Fourth Prahar Puja Time: 3:39 am to 6:45 am, March 2

Chaturdashi Tithi Begins: 3:16 am, March 1

Chaturdashi Tithi Ends: 1:00 am, March 02

Maha Shivratri 2022 Celebrations:

Maha Shivratri is observed in several states of India like Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and Bihar. On this day, devotees of Lord Shiva observe a full day fast and perform special pujas in temples. People also offer milk to the Shivaling and pray for moksha.

Drik Panchang says that on Shivratri day, after finishing morning rituals, devotees should take Sankalp to observe a full day fast and have food the next day. They should also seek the blessings of Lord Shiva to finish the fast without any interference. Additionally, before doing Shiva Puja or visiting the temple, devotees should take a second bath in the evening.

