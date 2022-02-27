Mahashivratri 2022 fasting rules: Do's and don'ts to keep in mind

Mahashivratri 2022: Mahashivratri, the festival dedicated to Lord Shiva, celebrated every year mostly in the month of Magha, heralds the arrival of summer. The Hindu festival is celebrated with religious fervour and enthusiasm by devotees of Lord Shiva who throng the temples and also keep a full day fast that begins in the morning of the festival and ends the following day. This year Mahashivratri will be celebrated on March 1. (Also read: Maharashtra devotees defy ban, walk through forests to reach Shiva temples in MP)

The preparation of the fasting begins a day ahead when the devotees mentally prepare themselves by eating satvik food and observing a stress-free lifestyle.

Here are Mahashivratri Vrat Do's and Don'ts one should follow on the day of fast:

Mahashivratri fast Do's

* On the day of the fast, one should wake up early in the morning two hours before sunrise which is also called Brahma Muhurta.

* After walking up, one should take a bath and wear clean clothes, preferably white. Then, a sankalp of observing the full day with dedication and devotion is taken. They can take sankalp by taking some rice and water in their palm.

* People who are suffering from certain health conditions or are on medication should consult their doctor before going ahead with the fasting.

* People observing the fast are advised to do 'Om Namah Shivay' chanting several times in a day.

* On Shivaratri day devotees should take second bath in the evening before doing shiv puja. Shiva puja should be done during night and devotees should break the fast next day after taking bath.

* Milk, dhatura flower, belpatra, sandalwood paste, yogurt, honey, ghee, sugar should be offered to the Shivling during the puja.

* Devotees should break the fast between sunrise and before the end of Chaturdashi Tithi to get maximum benefit of the Vrat, as per Drikpanchang.

Mahashivratri fast Don'ts

* One should not consume food made of wheat, rice, pulses as it is strictly prohibited during the fast

* Non-vegetarian food, garlic, onion should also be avoided

* One should not offer coconut water to Shivling