Manipur's Ukhrul marks the onset Shirui Lily Festival after 2 years of Covid-19

The Shirui Lily blooms from late May to early June only on Shirui village hilltop. The traditional music, food and games are exhibited during the Shirui Lily Festival to spread awareness about the rare Shirui flower and encourage tourism in Manipur
Manipur's Ukhrul marks the onset Shirui Lily Festival after two years of Covid-19 pandemic (Twitter/ImphalRob)
Updated on May 26, 2022 08:25 AM IST
PTI | | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz, Imphal

The fourth edition of the Shirui Lily Festival began at Shirui village in Manipur's Ukhrul district on Wednesday, a release said.

Governor La Ganesan inaugurated the four-day event that is taking place after a gap of two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Besides Shirui village, the cultural extravaganza will also be held at Bakshi Ground in Dungrei where musical bands from across the country will participate in a singing competition titled 'Shirock'.

The governor, in his inaugural speech, said that the traditional music, food and games are exhibited during the festival to spread awareness about the rare Shirui flower and encourage tourism in Manipur.

The Shirui Lily blooms from late May to early June only on Shirui village hilltop.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh, who was also present on the occasion, said that 46 crore has been sanctioned for the construction of Shirui Heritage Village and the upgradation of Bakshi Ground.

He said the construction of cable cars at Loktak lake and Shirui village are on the cards. 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
