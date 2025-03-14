March's total lunar eclipse rituals: What should you do on the blood moon day?

Total lunar eclipse: On March 14, one of the rare cosmic events, a blood moon or total lunar eclipse is set to take place in the night sky. This is a special moment as it coincides with holy Festival of Colours, Holi, which also falls on March 14. Lunar eclipses carry intense transformative energies, making affirmations on this day especially powerful and fruitful. A total lunar eclipse, also called a Blood Moon, brings transformative energies. (AFP)

Rituals on blood moon

Light a candle at night and meditate to clear your mind. (Shutterstock)

Many manifest daily, whether it is your silent 11:11 affirmations or praying when you blow away your eyelash for a wish. This total lunar eclipse seize the opportunity of the transformative energy of the cosmic event and embrace the much awaited positive change.

◉ This includes a wide array of rituals. To let go of your fears, write them down on a piece of paper and safely burn it as a symbolic way of releasing the past.

◉ Since the total lunar eclipse represents change, consider standing under the night sky, repeating your affirmations, and visualising them coming true.

◉ Journaling and meditating during this period also help in gaining clarity and embracing what you truly want.

◉ If you have crystals in your home, like amethyst or moonstone, consider placing them under the night sky to charge them with the spiritual energy of the eclipse.

Can you see the blood moon from India?



The total lunar eclipse, or Blood Moon, unfortunately, won’t be visible from India for skywatchers. It will be only visible from North and South America. But the energy remains strong, regardless of its visibility in the night sky. Amp up your manifestation game, and cheers to a whole new you.

