Blood Moon total lunar eclipse 2025: How often do lunar eclipses happen? When to catch the next

For the first time in several years, the region is set to experience its first ‘Blood Moon’ total lunar eclipse of the year, and skywatchers across North America — and beyond — have something to look forward to. This celestial event is a rare sight, as the moon will appear as a strange deep shade of red, appearing in all its glory. ‘Blood Moon’ total lunar eclipse 2025: When will it take place in US?

So, are you a night owl or an early riser? Then don’t miss this stunning natural show.

It will be visible to people in the lower 48 states and the greater Americas.

ALSO READ| ‘Blood Moon’ total lunar eclipse 2025: When will it take place in US? Check detailed schedule

When will the ‘Blood Moon’ lunar eclipse happen? Date and time

The total lunar eclipse will occur late Thursday night-March 13 into early Friday morning-March 14. This lunar eclipse will be visible to anyone in the Western Hemisphere — with the exception of people obscured from view by clouds.

If you’re planning to watch, you may want to set an alarm or grab a cup of coffee to stay awake. The moon will enter the deepest part of Earth’s shadow around 2:30 a.m. ET (11:30 p.m. PT) and will remain in total eclipse for about an hour. By 6 a.m. ET, the moon will have moved out of Earth’s umbra, bringing the event to a close.

When will the next one be visible

Last, a total lunar eclipse was visible across the Americas on November 8, 2022. In that year, most of the US had two total lunar eclipses, the exception being the Pacific Northwest. However, in between those, here in the US, we have seen total lunar eclipses in May 2021 and January 2019, per NASA.

Thursday one is the only total lunar eclipse in the United States this year. However, there is another one later in 2025, but only those in parts of the Eastern Hemisphere will be able to see it. NASA predicts that the next total lunar eclipse will be in August 2026, then not again until 2029.

ALSO READ| March Lunar Eclipse 2025: Kyle Thomas explains how the blood moon will impact zodiac signs

How often do lunar eclipses occur

Such eclipses occur when the Earth blocks the sun’s light from reaching the lunar surface by moving directly between the sun and the moon. Total lunar eclipses are more frequent than total solar eclipses, but not very frequently.

Depending on the Earth’s and the moon’s orbits being aligned, as well as the moon being at an optimal position to fall into the darkest part of the Earth’s shadow, which is known as the umbra, the timing can vary.

NASA explains that “lunar eclipses can only happen during a full moon, when the moon is directly opposite the sun in its orbit around Earth.”