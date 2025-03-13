‘Blood Moon’ total lunar eclipse 2025: When will it take place in US? Check detailed schedule

The upcoming March 13-14 total lunar eclipse is expected to be spectacular, if the weather allows it to be. The ‘Blood Moon’ total lunar eclipse will be the first to grace Earth's skies since 2022. Unless clouds interfere, it will be visible to people in the lower 48 states and greater Americas. ‘Blood Moon’ total lunar eclipse 2025: When will it take place in US? (Pixabay - representational image)

A lunar eclipse lasts for a very long time and is visible to hundreds of millions of people, unlike a total lunar eclipse, which lasts for just minutes and occurs over a narrow band of Earth. During the upcoming eclipse, totality will last for 65 minutes, during which the entirety of the moon will turn reddish and rusty colours.

"It's a wider window. The whole country gets to see it, weather permitting," Bob Larson, a senior meteorologist at AccuWeather, told Mashable.

For those who wish to know where to watch the upcoming total lunar eclipse in the US, here is a detailed schedule:

Total lunar eclipse: Eastern Time Zone

Here’s when the lunar eclipse will occur for US states observing EDT (Connecticut, Delaware, Georgia, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Vermont, Virginia and West Virginia):

1st penumbral phase: 11:57 p.m. EDT on Thursday, March 13.

1st partial phase: 1:09 a.m. EDT on Friday, March 14.

Totality: 2:26 a.m. EDT.

2nd partial phase: 3:31 a.m. EDT.

2nd penumbral phase: 4:47-6:00 a.m. EDT.

Total lunar eclipse: Central Time Zone

Here’s when the lunar eclipse will occur for US states observing CDT (those entirely within are Alabama, Arkansas, Illinois, Iowa, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma and Wisconsin):

1st penumbral phase: 10:57 p.m. CDT on Thursday, March 13.

1st partial phase: 00:09 a.m. CDT on Friday, March 14.

Totality: 1:26 a.m. CDT.

2nd partial phase: 2:31 a.m. CDT.

2nd penumbral phase: 3:47-5:00 a.m. CDT.

Total lunar eclipse: Mountain Time Zone

Here’s when the lunar eclipse will occur for US states observing MDT (Arizona’s Navajo Nation, Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oregon, South Dakota, Texas, Utah and Wyoming):

1st penumbral phase: 9:57 p.m. MDT on Thursday, March 13.

1st partial phase: 11:09 p.m. MDT.

Totality: 00:26 a.m. MDT on Friday, March 14.

2nd partial phase: 1:31 a.m. MDT.

2nd penumbral phase: 2:47-4:00 a.m. MDT.

Total lunar eclipse: Pacific Time Zone

Here’s when the lunar eclipse will occur for US states observing PDT (California, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon and Washington):

1st penumbral phase: 8:57 p.m. PDT on Thursday, March 13.

1st partial phase: 10:09 p.m. PDT.

Totality: 11:26 p.m. PDT.

2nd partial phase: 00:31 a.m. PDT on Friday, March 14.

2nd penumbral phase: 1:47-3:00 a.m. PDT.

Total lunar eclipse: Alaska Time Zone

Here’s when the lunar eclipse will occur in Alaska:

1st penumbral phase: 7:57 p.m. AKDT on Thursday, March 13.

1st partial phase: 9:09 p.m. AKDT.

Totality: 10:26 p.m. AKDT.

2nd partial phase: 11:31 p.m. AKDT.

2nd penumbral phase: 00:47-2:00 a.m. AKDT on Friday, March 14.

Total lunar eclipse: Hawaii Time Zone

Here’s when the lunar eclipse will occur in Hawaii: