Total Lunar Eclipse or Blood Moon : When and where to watch in India

A complete lunar eclipse, often referred to as a "Blood Moon," is set to occur on March 14, 2025. During this event, when Earth passes directly between the Sun and the Moon, the Moon will appear red due to the Earth's atmosphere, scattering shorter wavelengths of blue light. At 9:27 AM IST, the eclipse will start, peak at 12:28 PM IST, and terminate at 3:30 PM IST. (Unsplash)

The eclipse will begin at 9:27 AM IST, peak at 12:28 PM IST, and end at 3:30 PM IST. However, since this eclipse will take place during the day when the Moon is below the horizon in India, it will not be visible from the country, The Times of India reported.

Astronomy enthusiasts in India will have to wait until September 7-8, 2025, for a full lunar eclipse visible across the nation.

The best views of the March 2025 eclipse are expected in North and South America, where it will last for more than 65 minutes. For those in India who wish to experience the event, live streaming will be available across various social media platforms.

Also read: Sunita Williams and Wilmore deny politics delayed return to Earth, express 'utmost respect' for Trump, Musk

This lunar eclipse coincides with the Worm Moon, the final full moon of winter in the Northern Hemisphere. Here are the key details of the event:

Time and Date

The eclipse will start at 11:57 PM on March 13, 2025, and conclude at 6:00 AM on March 14, 2025.

The most visually striking phase of the eclipse will occur between 2:26 AM and 3:31 AM IST.

Visibility

The eclipse will be best viewed in North and South America, where it will be visible during nighttime. It will also be observable during moonrise in East Asia and at moonset in parts of Europe.

Certain regions of Australia and Africa will also have the opportunity to see the eclipse.

Unfortunately, India will not be able to observe the March 2025 Blood Moon as it will take place during the day.

The eclipse will be visible in parts of North and South America, Western Europe, Western Africa, and across the Atlantic Ocean. For Indian viewers, however, the event will be live-streamed on several platforms.

Live Streaming Options

Space Agencies and Observatories: Various space agencies, including NASA, and observatories will provide live streams of the event. Links to these streams will be available on their official websites and social media accounts.

Time and Date Website: A live feed of the eclipse will be available on the Time and Date website, allowing global audiences to watch the event online.

YouTube Channels: The eclipse will likely be broadcast live on multiple astronomy-focused YouTube channels. Viewers can follow these channels for updates and subscribe for notifications.

Why is it called the Blood Moon?

The term "Blood Moon" refers to a total lunar eclipse, where the Moon takes on a reddish hue during the total phase. This colour change occurs because sunlight is refracted through Earth's atmosphere and falls on the Moon.

Shorter wavelengths of light, such as blue and violet, scatter more, while longer wavelengths, like red and orange, dominate, giving the Moon its characteristic reddish tint.

Also read: NASA's Athena Moon lander set to land near South Pole today

While "Blood Moon" is commonly used to describe any total lunar eclipse, it is also associated with a tetrad—a sequence of four consecutive total lunar eclipses. The upcoming March 2025 eclipse is part of such a tetrad, which includes eclipses in September 2025, March 2026, and August 2026.