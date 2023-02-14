Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Misra to Shruti Haasan and Santanu Hazarika: Here's how the lovebirds marked Valentine's Day

Happy Valentine's Day: As couples celebrate Valentine's Day by going on romantic dates, gifting each other meaningful gifts and spending quality time together, your favourite celebrities are also enjoying the festival by showering their loved ones with affection. We are talking about Shruti Hasaan and her boyfriend, Santanu Hazarika, and the newlywed couple Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Misra. On February 14, Satyadeep and Shruti penned loving notes for their significant other on Instagram. Keep scrolling to check out their posts.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

(Also Read | Anti-Valentine's Week 2023 Full List: Slap Day, Kick Day to Breakup Day, find out all about days after Valentine's Week)

Satyadeep Misra and Shruti Haasan's Valentine's Day post for their partners

On February 14, Satyadeep Misra and Shruti Haasan posted sweet notes for their significant others expressing their love for them. While Satyadeep posted a picture of him and Masaba sitting in a dressing room, Shruti shared a black-and-white romantic click of her and Santanu looking into each other's eyes lovingly. Shruti captioned her post, "You are the best - you have my [heart] - you're always on my [mind] you are my [sunshine] and my [moon] I'm the luckiest girl ever." Meanwhile, Satyadeep wrote, "Good times x 365! Love you @masabagupta [heart emoji]." See their posts below.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After Satyadeep shared his Valentine's Day wish, Masaba took to the comments section to drop her reaction. The designer being her funny self commented, "Beating the algorithm [heart and hand-raised emoticons]." The couple's followers also commented on the post and showered them with love. One user wrote, "Cutey pies." Another commented, "Not just a beautiful couple but this is such a beautifully captured pic." Others dropped heart emoticons.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As for Shruti's post, her boyfriend and several netizens commented on the post. Santanu wrote, "My forever valentine [heart emoji] my [ocean] my [sun] my [world] you're the best." A netizen commented, "You guys!!! [evil emojis]." Others reacted to the post with heart-eye and red heart emojis.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, Valentine's Day falls on February 14. The couple celebrated the day by going on romantic dates. They also surprise their significant others with cosy dinner dates, extravagant gifts, handmade items, chocolates, and more.