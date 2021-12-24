Merry Christmas 2021: Best wishes, images, messages, greetings to share with loved ones on December 25

Christmas 2021: The season of joy and merriment is here, as people all around the globe get ready to celebrate the festival of Christmas. Every year on December 25, families and friends meet to mark the joyous occasion of Jesus Christ's birthday with much pomp. Christmas commemorates the spirit of giving and affection and encourages feelings of oneness and harmony. It is the time when loved ones get together to bid goodbye to the year. They also pray for a prosperous and peaceful New Year.

People throw parties, decorate their homes with lights and a Christmas tree, play games, and have a grand feast with loved ones to celebrate Christmas. Moreover, Christmas carols are heard everywhere, and Churches hold a midnight mass. Children also wait for this festival with bated breath as Santa Claus arrives from the North Pole on Christmas eve to deliver gifts. Kids get to open them on Christmas morning.

So, if you are also celebrating Christmas with your friends and family, here are some wishes, images, greetings, and messages that you can share with them on WhatsApp, Facebook and other social media platforms.

Merry Christmas Wishes, Images, Greetings, And Messages:

May the sparkle and joy of Christmas fill your heart. I wish you a season filled with happiness and merry-making. Merry Christmas to you and your family.

'Tis the season to wish one another joy, love and peace. These are my wishes for you, Merry Christmas dear friends, may you feel all the love on this special day.

To a joyful present, a well-remembered past and blessed future. Hope you have a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.

May this festive season sparkle and shine, may all of your wishes and dreams come true, and may you feel this happiness all year round. Merry Christmas!

Your friendship and love are the best gift I've ever received. On this joyous occasion, I send all my love your way. Merry Christmas!

I wish you all the unconditional love of God in all the dreams of your heart and everyday prayer. Merry Christmas to you and your family.

I hope this season fills you with faith, renewed hope and good health that will last you a lifetime. Have a Merry Christmas!

The gift of love, the gift of peace and the gift of happiness. May all these be yours on this joyous occasion. Merry Christmas!

May this festive season bring all the success, joy and peace for you. May you achieve what you aimed for in life. A blessed and Merry Christmas to you and your family.

Let the magic of love brighten our smiles and enlighten our souls. Merry Christmas to the loveliest person I know.

