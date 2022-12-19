Merry Christmas 2022: Best Christmas party theme ideas for a fun celebration

Merry Christmas 2022: The special day is almost here. Every year, Christmas is celebrated with a whole lot of pomp and grandeur all across the world. Celebrated as the birth anniversary of Jesus Christ, Christmas is the time for decorations, new clothes, shopping spree, colours, lights and happiness. Observed all across the world on December 25, Christmas is celebrated by everyone, irrespective of religion and caste. People become home-bound, return to their families and near and dear ones. Christmas is celebrated with decorating the house, dinners with friends and families, and the warm smell of freshly-baked cakes fill the air. Christmas brings with itself prosperity, the promise of a better tomorrow and happiness for all.

During this time of the year, themed parties are very common. People stick to a respective theme to celebrate the day. Faces lit up as they near the festival. The day is celebrated in themed parties, people raising toasts to their families and spending the day celebrating togetherness and love. As we near the day, we have curated a list of theme ideas that can brighten up the Christmas party more.

String Christmas lights: The glow of Christmas comes from the houses brightly decked up in colours and lights. This is the time of the year to bring out the bright string lights and brighten the homes.

Bring on the festive décor: Candy cones, ribbons, evergreen branches are the symbols of the festive cheer. Decorate the house with it and watch the eyes of your guests lit up.

Christmas wreaths: Christmas wreaths, decorated in branches and with snow dust on top announce the festival for us. Decorate the entrance and the corner of the house with Christmas wreaths.

Time to toast: Keep a time separately to raise a toast during the party to seek the blessings of your loved ones and thank them for being there in your lives.

Silver and gold: Nothing beat the bling in a party. Keep golden and silver as themes of the party and let everyone bask in it.

