National Farmers' Day 2024: Why it is celebrated? Know date, history, significance and more

National Farmers' Day in India, also known as Kisan Divas, is celebrated annually on December 23 to commemorate the birth anniversary of India's 5th Prime Minister, Choudhary Charan Singh. This day honours and pays tribute to the farmers, who are regarded as the backbone of the nation. From its history to significance, here's everything you need to know about this important day. National Farmers' Day highlights farmers' role in India's economy and future.(Freepik)

National Farmers' Day 2024 history

National Farmers' Day was established to honour Chaudhary Charan Singh, who served as India's Prime Minister from 1979 to 1980. Renowned for his strong support of the farming community, he introduced several key policies aimed at advancing agricultural development. His focus on land reforms, boosting agricultural productivity, and safeguarding farmers' rights helped lay the groundwork for future welfare-driven policies.

National Farmers' Day commemorates Charan Singh's legacy in promoting agricultural development.(Pixabay)

In recognition of his contributions, December 23, his birthday, was declared National Farmers' Day to celebrate his commitment to agriculture. Charan Singh's work continues to influence India's agricultural policies and rural development today.

Significance of National Farmers' Day

National Farmers' Day serves as a reminder of the vital role farmers play in India's economy. As a largely agrarian country, India depends on its farmers for food security and economic stability. The day sheds light on the persistent challenges farmers face, including fair pricing, climate change, and the adoption of modern agricultural technologies. It offers an opportunity to discuss ways to enhance the welfare of farmers through government schemes and reforms.

National Farmers' Day celebrations

National Farmers' Day is primarily celebrated in India's agricultural hubs, including Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, and Madhya Pradesh. On this day, various programs are organised across the country, providing farmers a platform to discuss their needs and aspirations. The day also highlights innovations in science and technology, which are introduced to farmers to help enhance their productivity.