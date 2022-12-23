Why is National Farmers’ Day observed on former PM Chaudhary Charan Singh’s birth anniversary?

National Farmers’ Day, also known as ‘Kisan Diwas’, is observed every year on December 23 to celebrate the hard work and determination of the farmers. This particular day was chosen to commemorate the occasion as it marks the birth anniversary of former prime minister Chaudhary Charan Singh who belonged to Uttar Pradesh and worked for the welfare of farmers of the nation. On the occasion, incumbent UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath tweeted earlier today and said, "Humble tribute to former prime minister Chaudhary Charan Singh on his birth anniversary! Best wishes to all on 'Farmer's Day. Chaudhary Charan Singh struggled throughout his life for the welfare of the exploited, deprived, neglected, and food-giving farmer brothers."

Remembering former PM Chaudhary Charan Singh:

1) India being an agrarian economy, places a lot of emphasis on agricultural policies and structures. The fifth prime minister, Chaudhary Charan Singh is fondly hailed as the “champion of India's peasants”. During his tenure, he placed much importance on creating awareness about the contribution of farmers to the economy.

2) Ever since 2001, December 23 is widely regarded as ‘Kisan Diwas’ after the Union government pledged to honor the day for his contribution towards the upliftment of Indian farmers which consequently resulted in the large-scale development of the agricultural sector.

3) Chaudhary Charan Singh belonged to Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, and was from a peasant family himself. He contributed to the country's freedom struggle too and wanted to make reforms to ensure the upliftment of rural India. In UP, he introduced major land reforms, deemed an unparalleled contribution to improving the farm sector. Some of his notable reforms were the Debt Redemption Bill of 1939, the Land Holding Act of 1960, and the Zamindari Abolition Act, of 1950.

4) These reforms helped thousands of farmers get relief from moneylenders which consequently reduced the suicide rates among them. Other reforms also introduced uniformity in the farm sector and ensured better management and overall growth.

5) Singh died in 1980 but will always be remembered for his service. There is a memorial in his name in New Delhi’s Raj Ghat, known as the ‘Kisan Ghat’.

