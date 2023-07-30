National Girlfriend Day 2023: Date, history, significance and how to celebrate the day

National Girlfriends Day is marked on August 1 with much pomp by people in committed romantic relationships. The day honours the special women in our lives who bring joy, happiness and love with their unwavering support and healthy companionship. People celebrate the day by showering their girlfriends with unconditional love, planning surprises, pampering them with meaningful gifts, and more. Scroll through to learn all about the history, significance, and how to celebrate this day.

When is National Girlfriends Day:

Know date, history, significance and how to celebrate National Girlfriend Day 2023. (Pexels)

As mentioned above, National Girlfriends Day is marked annually on August 1.

National Girlfriends Day History and Significance:

The exact origin of National Girlfriend Day is not well-documented, as it emerged through social media platforms and the conscious efforts of people to make their romantic partners feel special. This annual observance motivates people to celebrate the significant bond shared with their girlfriends. People express their heartfelt appreciation by showering their partners with affectionate gestures, thoughtful gifts and acts of kindness. People generally mark Girlfriends Day with their romantic partners. However, you can also honour and celebrate your girl best friends or soulmates. Basically, recognise the remarkable women who stand beside you in difficult times and offer their unwavering encouragement.

National Girlfriends Day Celebrations:

There are no specific traditions or customs associated with National Girlfriends Day. The day is all about personal expressions of love and appreciation. Individuals can mark it in significant and unique ways related to the personal experiences shared by them and their partners. Meanwhile, here are some ideas to enjoy National Girlfriends Day with your partner - take them out for dinner, cook at home, plan surprises, get them meaningful gifts, go for activities they enjoy, pamper them with a spa session, if you live far away spend the day on a video call, plan a road trip, movie marathons, and more.