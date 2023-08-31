National Lazy Mom's Day 2023: 7 reasons why it's important to give your mom a break from domestic chores

National Lazy Mom's Day is celebrated every year on the first Friday in September, and this year it falls on September 1. This day is a reminder to help out and give your mum a well-deserved break from her daily responsibilities. Mothers are known to give up their alone time and self-care. Between taking care of the kids, the house, running errands and possibly working, there doesn't seem to be much time left for a real day off. Mothers need time to recharge in addition to the selfless love they give. This day is the perfect opportunity to pamper your mum and give her a day to herself, from bringing her bedtime tea in the morning to cooking a heartfelt dinner in the evening. Get ready to give your mum the princess treatment she truly deserves. (Also read: Mindful motherhood: Essential self-care ideas for modern mothers to prioritise mental health )

Reasons to Give Your Mom a Well-Deserved Chore Break

1. Burnout

Giving your mom a break from domestic chores is not only considerate but also essential for her well-being.(Freepik )

What happens when mom never gets a break? It can lead to burnout. It can make mothers feel angry, worried, helpless and even sad. It can also cause someone to become more distant. Although it can happen to any parent, it most often affects the primary caregiver. Mothers are often the ones who report experiencing this type of burnout, as women are more likely to fall into this group.

2. Rest your body and mind

Performing household duties can be both physically and mentally demanding. Giving your mother a break from these duties will offer her an opportunity to relax, revitalize, and renew both her body and mind.

3. Quality time

When your mother is relieved of her home duties, she has more time to spend with her loved ones. This improves communication within the family unit and helps create cherished memories.

4. Personal pursuits

Everyone has personal endeavours they would like to pursue, including hobbies, interests, and projects. Giving your mom a break enables her to partake in activities that go beyond household duties and bring her happiness and fulfilment.

5. Work-life balance

If your mom works outside the home or has extra responsibilities, helping with chores will help her maintain a better work-life balance. She needs to strike a balance in order to be satisfied as well as be productive.

6. Appreciation and respect

Giving your mother some time away from household duties shows your appreciation for her efforts and the crucial role she plays in the family. It demonstrates your respect for her as a person and your appreciation of her accomplishments outside of chores.

7. Parenting is a stressful job

Add to this the expectation of being the ideal parent, which is particularly challenging for mothers who work full-time or for the many stay-at-home mothers who work part-time. With 66 per cent of parents reporting parental burnout, it is no surprise.

