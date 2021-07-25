National Parents' Day 2021: Quotes and wishes to share with your parents

National Parents' Day is celebrated on the fourth week of July annually. This year it is being marked on July 25. Parents are the biggest support system in our lives. They provide us guidance, blessings and stay by our side through every major milestone. And this day is the apt time to show our appreciation for their commitment and sacrifice towards bringing up their children in a safe environment and nurturing their lives.

On National Parents' Day, you can shower their parents with selfless love and gratitude. You can do this by showering them with unique yet thoughtful gifts, spending time at home with them, cooking their favourite meal and making them feel special in every way. This day can also be enjoyed with the people who have played a crucial role as positive parent-like figures in your life.

National Parents' Day falls on the fourth Sunday of July, two months after Mother's Day in May and a month after Father's Day in June. The Parents' Day celebrations in the United States day were founded in 1994 under the then President Bill Clinton. Although it's observed across the US, it is not a public holiday. On this day each year, Americans recognise outstanding parents, celebrate the teamwork in raising children, and support the role of parental guidance in building a strong, stable society.

This year, it might be difficult for children to meet their parents in person because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. But you can always make your parents feel special by sending them heartfelt quotes and wishes that express what parents mean for their children.

Here are some quotes and wishes about parents and the strong relationship they share with their kids.

National Parents' Day quotes:

"Love and respect are the most important aspects of parenting, and of all relationships." – Jodie Foster

"There is no friendship, no love, like that of the parent for the child."

– Henry Ward Beecher

"A parent's love is whole no matter how many times divided." – Robert Brault

"We never know the love of a parent till we become parents ourselves." – Henry Ward Beecher

"Parents can only give good advice or put them on the right paths, but the final forming of a person's character lies in their own hands."

– Anne Frank

"Let parents bequeath to their children not riches, but the spirit of reverence." – Plato

"To understand your Parents' love you must raise children yourself."

– Chinese Proverb

National Parents' Day wishes:

You have always been my source of inspiration and my motivation. I love you, wishing you a happy parents’ day!

I will never take for granted how greatly I’ve been blessed; For when it comes to parents, you are the best! Happy Parents’ Day!

Mom and Dad, you both are special in every way. Your love enlightens and encourages me every day. Though I rebel, words can’t describe how I love you two, Happy Parents’ Day to both of you!

My lovely parents, it is a blessing to be born in this amazing family and having you two in my life. Happy Parents’ Day to you!

The biggest blessing for a child is their parents. I feel lucky all the time for having such amazing parents like you! Happy Parents’ Day!

Love and support of parents can get a child anywhere and everywhere in life. Thank you, mom and dad, for always supporting me and believing in me. Happy parents’ day!

Mom and Dad, good thing that I was born to you because it takes such awesome parents to raise an awesome kid like me! Happy Parents’ Day!

