Navratri 2022 Day 2 bhog for Goddess Brahmacharini: Singhare Atte ka halwa and kele ki barfi recipes

Navratri 2022 Day 2 bhog for Goddess Brahmacharini: It's time for Navratri, the most cherished Hindu festival. It is a nine-day event during which India and Indian souls around are energised spiritually. A time for worship, celebration, fasting, and spiritual development is Navratri. Devotees worship the goddess Durga for nine days all across the world. A key component of the Navratri festival is fasting, commonly known as vrats. Most people, especially women, adhere to a rigid nine-day fast. A lot of traditional food is prepared for the Navratri festival.(Also read: Navratri paneer recipes 2022: 5 healthy and tasty paneer recipes you must try )

During the nine days of Navratri, devotees worship the nine avatars of Maa Durga each day and offer prasad while praying to them. These are Maa Shailputri, Maa Brahmcharini, Maa Chandraghanta, Maa Kushmanda, Maa Skandmata, Maa Katyayani, Maa Kaalratri, Maa Mahagauri and Maa Siddhidatri. On the second day, Maa Brahmacharini is worshipped by the devotees and a bhog of sugar is offered to her. On this day you can try making a bhog of singhara atta halwa or kele ki barfi.

Check out the delicious recipe of Singhare atte ka halwa and kache kele ki barfi which you can offer as a Navratri Bhog.

Singhare atte ka halwa

(Recipe by Chef Tarla Dalal)

Singhare atte ka halwa (pinterest)

Ingredients:

1 cup water chestnut (singhara) flour

4 tbsp ghee

¾ cup sugar

½ tsp cardampm (elaichi) powder

For garnish

1 tbsp almonds silvers

1 tbsp pistachio silvers

Method:

- Heat the ghee in a board non-stick pan, add the water chestnut flour and cook on a slow flame for 4 minutes or till it turns light brown in colour, while stirring continuously.

- Add 2 cups of warm water, mix well and cook on a slow flame for another 4 minutes or till all the water has been absorbed, while stirring continuously.

- Add the sugar, mix well and cook on a slow flame for 4 more minutes, while stirring continuously.

- Switch off the flame, add the cardamom powder and mix well.

- Serve the halwa hot garnished with almonds and pistachios.

Kele Ki Barfi

(Recipe by youtube/Creativeclass@SARIKA)

Kele Ki Barfi (pinterest)

Ingredients:

Banana -1or 2

Jaggery -1cup

Water -4tbsp

Wheat flour -1cup

Butter/ghee -1/3cup

Kashew -1tbsp

Pistachio -1tbsp

Almond -1tbsp

Method:

- Firstly melt the jaggery with water properly. Then peel the bananas and grind it make a smooth paste.

- Then take ka big /heavy pan or kadhai add some butter/ghee. Then add some dryfruits and fry untill crisp then remove and put in plate and chop them.

- In the same pan add wheat flour mix well n roast until change the pink colour. Then add banana paste, melted jaggery, cardamom powder mix properly and cook until the butter will separate.

- Then add some chopped dry fruits and mix well in slow flame.

- Switch off the flame and remove this mixture and spread in tray/plate. Then put in the fridge for 1hour. Then cut into pieces and serve the delicious banana berfi.

