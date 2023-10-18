Navratri 2023 Day 4: Who is Maa Kushmanda? Significance, puja vidhi, timing, samagri for Day 4 of Shardiya Navratri

The fourth day of Navratri falls on October 18, Wednesday. The nine-day festival is dedicated to Maa Durga and her nine avatars - Navadurgas, namely Maa Shailputri, Maa Brahmcharini, Maa Chandraghanta, Maa Kushmanda, Maa Skandmata, Maa Katyayani, Maa Kaalratri, Maa Mahagauri and Maa Siddhidatri. Hindus pray to Maa Durga and her nine forms during the festival, observe fasts, eat satvik food, and seek the blessings of the Goddess. On Day 4, devotees worship Maa Kushmanda. If you and your family members are celebrating the festival, you should know about Maa Kushmanda. Also, read about the significance, puja vidhi, timing, samagri and more of the fourth day of Shardiya Navratri.

Who is Maa Kushmanda? Navratri 2023 Day 4 significance:

Who is Maa Kushmanda? Significance, puja vidhi, timing, samagri for Day 4 of Shardiya Navratri. (Pinterest)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Maa Kushmanda's name has three words - Ku meaning little, Ushma suggesting warmth, and Anda signifying a cosmic egg. Hindu mythology says that a flicker of Maa Kushmanda's smile created the entire universe. Also known as Ashtabhuja Devi - as she has eight hands, she has the power and capability to live inside the Sun. The glow and radiance of her body are as luminous as that of the Sun. The Goddess provides direction and energy to the Sun. Hence, the Sun God is governed by Goddess Kushmanda.

Maa Kushmanda rides a lion and has eight hands in which she holds Kamandal, Dhanush, Bada and Kamal in the right hands and Amrit Kalash, Jap Mala, Gada and Chakra in the left hands. She worshipped with red flowers and is known to bestow her devotees with good wealth, health and strength.

Navratri 2023 Day 4 Puja Vidhi, Samagri, Colour and Timing:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Drik Panchang says the Chaturthi Tithi during Shardiya Navratri falls on October 18. It will begin at 10:58 am on October 18 and end at 1:15 pm on the same day. While Brahma Muhurat will start from 4:43 am and last till 5:33 am, Vijaya Muhurat is from 2:00 pm to 2:46 pm. There is no Abhijit Muhurta on this day.

The colour associated with Day 4 of the festival is blue, signifying prosperity and peace. Since Goddess Kushmanda loves red flowers, devotees should offer the same during puja. Shringaar samagri such as sindoor, kajal, bangles, bindi, toe ring, comb, mirror, and anklets should also be offered. Devotees should also prepare a special bhog comprising of malpua, halwa and curd.

Maa Kushmanda Puja Mantra, Prathana, Stuti and Stotra for Day 4:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

1) Om Devi Kushmandayai Namah

2) Surasampurna Kalasham Rudhiraplutameva Cha

Dadhana Hastapadmabhyam Kushmanda Shubhadastu Me

3) Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Maa Kushmanda Rupena Samsthita

Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah

4) Durgatinashini Tvamhi Daridradi Vinashanim

Jayamda Dhanada Kushmande Pranamamyaham

Jagatamata Jagatakatri Jagadadhara Rupanim

Charachareshwari Kushmande Pranamamyaham

Trailokyasundari Tvamhi Duhkha Shoka Nivarinim

Paramanandamayi, Kushmande Pranamamyaham

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!