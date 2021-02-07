Home / Lifestyle / Festivals / New Zealand celebrates Waitangi Day with film night, kite festival and dance
festivals

New Zealand celebrates Waitangi Day with film night, kite festival and dance

New Zealand celebrated the 181st anniversary of the day the Treaty of Waitangi was signed. The people of the country commenced the weekend with family activities and delicious food.
ANI, Wellington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 07:53 AM IST
New Zealand holds events to celebrate Waitangi Day(Pexels)

New Zealanders celebrated their National Day, the 181st anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of Waitangi, on Saturday with services and performances across the country.

The highlight of the day was the dawn service and a following free breakfast at Waitangi served by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, wearing an apron, and other government officials for people at the service.

Hundreds of celebratory events were also held across New Zealand.

On the South Island, the Okains Bay Museum Waitangi Day Commemorations were held on Saturday. It has been a signature event on the New Zealand calendar since the museum first opened in 1977.

It's a fun day full of family activities, demonstrations, workshops and exhibits set amongst the extensive museum grounds in the beachside village of Okains Bay, which attracted several thousand visitors.

Wellington celebrations featured a film night, a film festival, a kite festival, Maori dancing performances and a delicious hangi to present the Maori way of cooking food.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
new zealand national day
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP