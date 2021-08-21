Onam 2021: From preparation to plating, some interesting facts about Onam sadya

Onam 2021: Onam is a grand celebration of the seasonal harvest and on this day the elaborate feasts play a major role in the festivities. Chef Ranveer Brar is a true aficionado of food, culture and the stories that come with great meals and most recently the renowned celebrity chef took to his Instagram feed and shared his experience of his most enjoyable experience of indulging in Onam sadya in Kochi. Sharing an image of the vibrant and mouth-watering meal to his feed, the chef shared his experience with the delectable festive meal, writing, "I recall this amazing Onasadya I had in Kochi some years ago. Sadyas are traditional banquets in Kerala. Food is cooked in Giant urlis and served on a banana leaf."

Sharing some of the interesting protocols associated with the meal, the chef wrote, "The banana leaf is placed so that its narrow part always points to the left side. Sadya is served from the top left corner of the leaf, on which is placed, in order, a small yellow banana, sarkara upperi (shakkar paras) and papad."

Continuing, "Then the mango pickle, injipuli (a thick ginger tamarind curry), lime pickle, thoran, olan, avial, pachadi, kichadi, Erissery (a pumpkin chori bean combination like no other) and salt are placed in order."

He went on to add, "Being a texture and contrast lover I was super intrigued by the combination of payasam and crushed papad (Apallam) -an amazing combination because it gives you the sweet and salty balance (and it soaks up the milk so that you can eat payasam with your fingers just like the pros)."

The chef also shared a little bit of 'gyaan' sharing, "Almost all our festivals accompany change of seasons and hence a change of produce. All our traditional festive fare is based food being essential to how we feel & having a certain effect on our mind and body, whether it’s the gajak and til laddu for Lohri, to warm our body or the Thandai in Holi to cool it down, food is meant to sync the change outside with what’s happening inside us."

He summed up the 'gyaan' sharing that we must eat seasonal food and also local produce as the festive season may lead to a very healthy phase in our lives. He concluded with Onam wishes and, "Eat traditional because that’s what will sync with you. Try and remember what your grandmother used to cook as special festive dishes, dig out those “well-being” recipes this festive season, cook them (and please share them with me)."

Follow for more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON