Parsi New Year 2022: Two dates, history, significance, celebration of Navroz or Nowroz in India

The Parsi New Year i.e. the festival of Navroz or Nowroz falls between July and August where ‘Nav’ in Persian stands for ‘new’ while ‘Roz’ means ‘day’ that literally translates to ‘new day’. This tradition of celebrating Parsi New Year is believed to have been observed by Iranians and Zorastian for the past 3,000 years as it marks the beginning of the Iranian calendar and is celebrated till date by the Parsi community around the world with great pomp and show.

Date:

Though celebrated in March globally, Navroz arrives 200 days later in India and is celebrated in the month of August as the Parsis here follow the Shahenshahi calendar that doesn’t account for leap years. Interestingly in India, people celebrate it twice a year - first according to the Iranian calendar and the second according to the Shahenshahi calendar which is followed by people here and in Pakistan.

This year, Navroz is being celebrated in India on Tuesday, August 16.

History and significance:

The festival of Navroz or Jamshed-i-Navroz/Jamshed-i-Nouroz is named after the Persian king, Jamshed, who is credited for creating the Persian or the Shahenshahi calendar. As per the legend, Jamshed saved the world from an apocalypse that came in the form of a winter and destined to kill everyone.

King Jamshed used a throne studded with precious gems and rose to the heavens on the shoulders of demons where he shone brighter than the sun hence, a new day was born which was named as Navroz.

Celebrations:

The most prominent Navroz celebrations take place in Maharashtra and Gujarat in India on account of a sizeable Parsi population living in the two states. On this day people pray for good health and prosperity as they spend the day cleaning out their homes and hearts of unnecessary items and thoughts.

The Parsis dress up in their traditional attire, decorate their homes with lights and rangoli and prepare delicious fare. They entertain guests in their homes and also go to visit their dear ones.

Delicacies like Prawn Patio, Mori Dar, Patra Ni Macchi, Haleem, Akoori, Falooda, Ambakalya, Dhansak, Ravo, Sali Boti, Saffrom Pulao are whipped up in Parsi kitchens for the Navroz spread. Parsis also visit the Agiary or the Fire Temple and offer fruits, sandalwood, milk and flowers to the fire on this auspicious day.