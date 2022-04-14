Pohela Boishakh 2022: Know everything about the date, history, celebrations and significance of Bengali New Year

Pohela Boishakh 2022: Pohela Boishakh, also known as Bengali New Year or Nobo Borso, marks the first day of the initial month of Baishakh of the Bengali solar calendar. It is one of the most important festivals for the Bengali community and is celebrated with much pomp in West Bengal and Bangladesh. It also happens to be a national holiday in Bangladesh. People wear new clothes, visit temples, eat delicious preparations and spend time with their loved ones on this day. Bengalis greet each other on this day by saying Shubho Nabo Barsho, which translates to 'Happy New Year'. Several fairs and events are organised across West Bengal to celebrate this joyous occasion. Interestingly, Pohela Boishakh coincides with other regional festivals like Baisakhi in Punjab, Vishu in Kerala, Puthandu in Tamil Nadu and Bihu in Assam.

Pohela Boishakh 2022 Date:

This year, Pohela Boishakh 1429 will be observed on Friday, April 15. According to Drik Panchang, the Sankranti muhurat on Pohela Boishakh will begin at 8:56 am on April 14. (Also Read: Happy Tamil New Year 2022: Best wishes, images, greetings to share with family)

Pohela Boishakh 2022 History and Significance:

The Bengali calendar begins with Boishakh or Baisakh. As it coincides with the harvest season, the name of Bengali New Year is Pohela Boishakh. According to Drik Panchang, King Shoshangko of ancient Bengal is credited with starting the Bengali era. The starting point of the Bengali era is estimated to be in 594 in the Gregorian calendar.

People pray to god on the auspicious occasion of Pohela Baisakh for blessing them with a good harvest. It also marks a significant day for commerce as traders observe the beginning of the new accounting year by opening the new accounts book called the Haal Khaata.

Poila Boishakh 2022 Celebrations:

People celebrate Pohela Boishakh by spending time with their loved ones, visiting fairs, cleaning their houses and wearing new clothes. People also decorate their homes with traditional designs called alpona. Several delicacies, including ilish maach, dhokar dalna, rice, sweets, and chanar dal, are prepared to welcome the New Year.

