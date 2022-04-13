Happy Tamil New Year 2022: Best wishes, images, greetings, messages to share with family and friends on Puthandu

Tamil New Year 2022: Puthandu, according to the Hindu lunisolar calendar, is the first day of the traditional Tamil New Year. It is also known as Varsha Pirappu. This year, it falls on April 14. It is considered an auspicious occasion, and on this day, people wear new clothes, visit temples, decorate their homes and draw rangolis called kolams using rice flour on the home entrances. A feast is also enjoyed on Tamil New Year after people pay respects to the elders in the family. Additionally, Tamil Nadu marks this day as a public holiday. Other states also observe New Year around this time - Vishu in Kerala, Bihu for those in Assam, Baishakhi in Punjab, and Pohela Boishakh in West Bengal.

Wishing you Happy Tamil New Year.

If you and your loved ones are celebrating Tamil New Year, we have curated some best wishes, messages, greetings and images that you can share with them.

Tamil New Year 2022 Best Wishes, Images, Messages And Greetings:

Maybe this new year is going to be the one that fulfils all your dreams, so start it with a joyful soul. Here's wishing you a prosperous Tamil New Year

I wish that you and your family are blessed with happiness and prosperity in your life. Have a great Tamil New Year.

Celebrate the day with zeal and enthusiasm as it is the time to welcome the new year. Happy Tamil New Year.

Let this New Year take away all your worries. Wishing you and your family a healthy and wealthy life. Happy Tamil New Year.

Let the new year fill your life with hope, enthusiasm and love. Iniya Tamil Puthandu Nalvazhthukal.

Here's hoping that the new year brings lots of new and exciting opportunities in our lives. I hope it will be our year. Wishing you and your family a Happy Tamil New Year

May this year bring an abundance of joy, success, love, and prosperity to your life. Have a blessed Tamil New Year

New Year is one of the best times of the year. Wishing all to be showered with the divine blessings of happiness and prosperity. Have a blessed Tamil New Year

Cheers to the Tamil New Year. May all your new resolutions be a grand success. Iniya Tamil Puthandu Nalvazhthukal

From this new year, let's march forward to spread love, peace and laughter. Iniya Tamil Puthandu Nalvazhthukal

Sending you and your family warm wishes for a prosperous and Happy Tamil New Year.