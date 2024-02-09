Promise Day 2024: Valentine's Week is here, and people are busy celebrating. This is the time of the year when lovers express their love for each other, people who have crush on someone approach them to dedicate their affection, and people who are single spend this time with their near and dear ones. Valentine's Weelk starts with Rose Day and ends with Kiss Day. Valentine's Day is celebrated on February 14. Valentine's Week comprises of Rose Day (February 7), Propose Day (February 8), Chocolate Day (February 9), Teddy Day (February 10), Promise Day (February 11), Hug Day (February 12), and Kiss Day (February 13). Promise Day 2024: Date, history and significance(Pexels)

The fifth day of Valentine's Week is celebrated as Promise Day. Promises and commitments to spend life together is what makes love beautiful and everlasting. The beauty of promises in love helps in ensuring that they won't leave our side, no matter what.

As we gear up to celebrate Promise Day, here's all that you need to know.

Date:

Every year, Promise Day is celebrated with a whole lot of pomp and grandeur all over the world. On February 11, Promise Day is observed by lovers who promise and commit to the relationship. This year, Promise Day will be celebrated on a Sunday.

History:

The origin of the practice of promises in relationship and love is unknown, however, it adds to the beauty of two people being sure of their future together and promising to stay with each other till eternity. Walking to forever with the one you love and knowing that you will grow old with them is one of the most beautiful thoughts to live with.

Significance:

The best way to spend Promise Day is by writing down special promises to each other on paper and gifting them to the other person. You can also reminisce about the early years of the relationship and know how far you have come together.