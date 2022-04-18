Punjabi food dishes to relish

Baisakhi is celebrated predominantly in the northern parts of India. With the rabi crop ready for harvest, farmers in North India, especially Punjab, celebrate a successful crop with great pomp and show. Baisakhi is celebrated by Sikhs as the start of their New Year as well. Food is an integral part of any Indian festival, and something that’s celebrated in the land of Punjab is definitely synonymous with food. Here, we look at a few dishes that are a festival favourite.

Kada Prashad

A familiar and coveted dessert, atta halwa is served by gurudwaras all over the country to their devotees. This simple, yet tasty dessert is made with three ingredients — ghee, atta and sugar. This dish is quick, easy and can be made in a jiffy.

Gur Ke Chawal

Gur ke chawal is not as well-known, but it is relished all the same. Hard to mess up, this dish is made of three ingredients — ghee, gur (jaggery) and rice. They are also the three oldest ingredients in the world. You can dress it up with saffron strands, pistachios and rose petals to elevate this rice preparation.

Pindi Chole

A typical Punjabi dish that is feasted upon during the spring festival, pindi chole is made using chickpea paste, to which an assortment of spices — black pepper, cardamom, cloves, bay leaves, and cinnamon — are added. People usually eat it with raw onion slices, tomato slices, and green chilies.

Multi-leaf Saag Paneer

A remastered version of the traditional sarson ka saag, multi-leaf saag paneer is perfect for the hot summer season. It is made with seasonal greens like amaranth, cholai, spinach, dill and diced cottage cheese. It has great nutritional value as well. It pairs perfectly with rice, breads, naans, and makke ki roti. Have it with a dollop of freshly churned butter and some chilled lassi.

Punjabi Kadhi

Usually eaten with plain white rice, the iconic Kadhi Chawal combination is to die for. Punjabi kadhi is comfort food for people living across North India and a similar preparation is also eaten in Gujarat. It is prepared by beating creamy curd with besan. Easy to make, this simple curry is made using very little spices, including of hing, jeera, turmeric, curry leaves and dry chillies. It is usually served with steaming rice, pickle, papad and pakoras.

Maa Ki Dal

There is nothing like this delicious and creamy lentil dish that is made with whole black gram (whole urad dal), onions, tomatoes, and a mix of earthy Indian spices like jeera, dhaniya, chilli and garam masala. Maa ki dal is a comforting, filling, and satisfying meal when served with phulka, roti, paratha, or naan.

Inputs by Chef Ranveer Brar, Chef Mani Mohan Pathak, Pilibhit House, and Chef JP Singh, The Leela Bhartiya City