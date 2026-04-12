Puthandu 2026 date: When is Tamil New Year? Date to 10 heartfelt wishes, greetings to share with family and friends

Puthandu 2026: Millions of Tamilians worldwide prepare to celebrate Puthandu, the Tamil New Year. Marking the first day of the year on the Tamil calendar, this festival represents a fresh start, a time for reflection, and a celebration of the cycle of life. Also read | Baisakhi 2026: When is Baisakh in April? Know date, time and how to celebrate the festival

When is Puthandu 2026?

Happy Puthandu 2026: All you need to know about Tamil New Year.(Freepik)

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According to traditional astronomical calculations and DrikPanchang.com, Puthandu is on Tuesday, April 14, 2026.

Puthandu rituals and traditions

Families typically begin the day with a ritual bath before visiting temples to seek blessings. In many households, the entrance is decorated with elaborate kolams (rice flour patterns) with a 'lamp' at the centre to dispel darkness.

On the eve of Puthandu, families prepare the 'kanni' (the first sight) – a tray is arranged with gold, silver, jewellery, fruits, betel leaves, and a mirror. Waking up to look at this tray first thing in the morning is believed to ensure prosperity for the remainder of the year.

A hallmark of Puthandu is the preparation of mangai pachadi, a dish that serves as a culinary metaphor for the year ahead. It combines six distinct flavours, representing the variety of human experiences: from sweet (jaggery) and sour (green mango) to bitter (neem leaves).

Puthandu 2026 wishes

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{{^usCountry}} As the Tamil New Year approaches, here are 10 heartfelt wishes you can share with friends, family, and colleagues to celebrate Puthandu: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As the Tamil New Year approaches, here are 10 heartfelt wishes you can share with friends, family, and colleagues to celebrate Puthandu: {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} 1. May this New Year bring you an abundance of health, wealth, and happiness. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 1. May this New Year bring you an abundance of health, wealth, and happiness. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 2. Wishing you a year filled with the sweetness of jaggery and the brightness of new beginnings. Happy Tamil New Year! {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 2. Wishing you a year filled with the sweetness of jaggery and the brightness of new beginnings. Happy Tamil New Year! {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 3. May the Almighty bless you with peace and prosperity on this auspicious day. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 3. May the Almighty bless you with peace and prosperity on this auspicious day. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 4. May you face the year ahead with the balance of the six tastes — embracing joy, learning from challenges, and finding peace in every moment. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 4. May you face the year ahead with the balance of the six tastes — embracing joy, learning from challenges, and finding peace in every moment. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 5. Wishing you the strength to handle the bitter moments and the heart to celebrate the sweet ones. Happy Tamil New Year! {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 5. Wishing you the strength to handle the bitter moments and the heart to celebrate the sweet ones. Happy Tamil New Year! {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 6. May your year be as colourful and diverse as the flavours of our traditional New Year's feast. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 6. May your year be as colourful and diverse as the flavours of our traditional New Year's feast. {{/usCountry}}

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7. Sending warm wishes to you and your family. May your home be filled with laughter and the scent of jasmine this Puthandu.

8. May the divine light of the festival brighten your home and soul. Have a wonderful Tamil New Year with your loved ones!

9. On this holy day, I pray that our bond grows stronger and our lives grow happier. Happy Puthandu!

10. Wishing you a year filled with family gatherings, traditional feasts, and golden memories.

Note to readers: This story includes AI-generated elements.

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