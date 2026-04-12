Baisakhi 2026: When is Baisakh in April? Know date, time and how to celebrate the festival

Baisakhi 2026: Baisakhi is one of the most celebrated festivals in Punjab as a harvest festival. The day holds utmost importance for Sikh community because of its religious, spiritual, and cultural significance. Baisakhi is also celebrated as the Solar New Year. Here’s a look at the auspicious date and timings. Baisakhi is celebrated as harvest festivak by Punjabi community. (Pexel)

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Baisakhi 2026: Date and time to significance As per Drik Panchang, this year Baisakhi will be celebrated on April 14, 2026, Tuesday. The sankranti moment of Baisakhi will start from 09:39 am.

Dating back to 1699, Guru Gobind Singh, the tenth and last Sikh Guru established the Khalsa on Baisakhi day. He eliminated the difference between higher and lower caste communities and declared that all human beings are equal. For the Punjabi community, Baisakhi marks the celebration of their New Year’s day as well. It’s time to start afresh, forgive old grievances, and strengthen community bond through shared meals and services.