Chef Kunal Kapur Inspired Maa Ki Dal Recipe for a Festive Punjabi Baisakhi Meal

Maa ki dal is one of the dishes that often appears on Punjabi tables during Baisakhi. Maa ki dal is made with whole black urad dal and a small amount of rajma. The dal cooks slowly until it becomes thick, rich, and smooth, then gets finished with butter, cream, and spices. Chef Kunal Kapur Inspired Maa Ki Dal Recipe (Freepik)

Maa ki dal, also called Punjabi black dal or kali dal, has been prepared in Punjab for many years. The name comes from the rich and homestyle style of cooking that many families connect with food made by mothers and grandmothers. During Baisakhi, the dal is usually served with naan, kulcha, or rice as part of a festive Punjabi meal.

Whole black urad dal is rich in protein, fibre, iron, and calcium. Rajma adds more protein and gives the dal a thicker texture. Slow-cookeddal may help support digestion and gives steady energy through the day. Garlic, ginger, tomato, and a little butter add flavour without needing many ingredients.

In his recent Baisakhi recipe reel, Kunal Kapur shows how maa ki dal becomes richer through slow cooking and simple Punjabi spices. His version uses whole urad dal, rajma, tomato, ginger, garlic, butter, and cream, creating a restaurant-style Punjabi black dal that still feels homemade.