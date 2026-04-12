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    Chef Kunal Kapur Inspired Maa Ki Dal Recipe for a Festive Punjabi Baisakhi Meal

    Maa ki dal is a Punjabi black urad dal recipe, slow-cooked for Baisakhi and made popular by Chef Kunal Kapur.

    Updated on: Apr 12, 2026 11:08 AM IST
    By Tarishi Shrivastava
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    Maa ki dal is one of the dishes that often appears on Punjabi tables during Baisakhi. Maa ki dal is made with whole black urad dal and a small amount of rajma. The dal cooks slowly until it becomes thick, rich, and smooth, then gets finished with butter, cream, and spices.

    Chef Kunal Kapur Inspired Maa Ki Dal Recipe (Freepik)
    Chef Kunal Kapur Inspired Maa Ki Dal Recipe (Freepik)

    Maa ki dal, also called Punjabi black dal or kali dal, has been prepared in Punjab for many years. The name comes from the rich and homestyle style of cooking that many families connect with food made by mothers and grandmothers. During Baisakhi, the dal is usually served with naan, kulcha, or rice as part of a festive Punjabi meal.

    Whole black urad dal is rich in protein, fibre, iron, and calcium. Rajma adds more protein and gives the dal a thicker texture. Slow-cookeddal may help support digestion and gives steady energy through the day. Garlic, ginger, tomato, and a little butter add flavour without needing many ingredients.

    In his recent Baisakhi recipe reel, Kunal Kapur shows how maa ki dal becomes richer through slow cooking and simple Punjabi spices. His version uses whole urad dal, rajma, tomato, ginger, garlic, butter, and cream, creating a restaurant-style Punjabi black dal that still feels homemade.

    How To Make Kunal Kapur Style Maa Ki Dal With Garlic And Mustard Oil

    Maa ki dal tastes rich, creamy, and mildly smoky with a thick texture from slow-cooked whole urad dal. Garlic, ginger, and mustard oil give a strong Punjabi flavour, while the tadka adds a spicy finish. Served with onion and lemon, this Punjabi black dal feels lighter and fresher.

    Ingredients

    For Boiling

    • 1 cup whole black urad dal
    • 6 cups water
    • Salt to taste
    • 1 tbsp ginger, chopped
    • 1 tbsp garlic, chopped
    • ½ tsp heeng
    • ½ cup onion, chopped
    • 2 tbsp mustard oil
    • ½ tsp black pepper powder

    For Tadka

    • 3 tbsp ghee
    • ½ cup onion, chopped
    • 2 tsp Kashmiri chilli powder
    • 1 tsp cumin powder
    • A large pinch of garam masala
    • A large pinch of kasuri methi powder
    • Butter or ghee for garnish

    Step-by-Step Instructions

    1. Wash and soak the whole black urad dal overnight.
    2. Add the soaked dal to a pressure cooker with water, salt, chopped ginger, garlic, onion, heeng, black pepper powder, and mustard oil.
    3. Pressure cook for 50 to 55 minutes until the dal becomes very soft and creamy.
    4. Mash lightly with a spoon if needed.
    5. For the tadka, heat ghee in a pan and cook the chopped onion until golden brown.
    6. Add Kashmiri chilli powder, cumin powder, garam masala, and kasuri methi.
    7. Mix quickly and pour the hot tadka over the dal.
    8. Cook for 2 more minutes and garnish with a little butter or ghee and serve hot.

    Black Urad Dal and Mustard Oil: The Nutrition Behind Maa Ki Dal

    Kunal Kapur's recipe for maa ki dal gets its rich texture from whole black urad dal, but it also brings useful nutrients to the plate. According to USDA, whole urad dal contains protein, fibre, iron, and calcium, while mustard oil and spices add flavour without needing many extra ingredients.

    Nutrient

    Approximate Amount Per Serving

    Main Source

    Calories

    220–260 kcal

    Urad dal, ghee, mustard oil

    Protein

    10–12 g

    Whole black urad dal

    Fibre

    7–8 g

    Whole black urad dal, onion

    Iron

    2–3 mg

    Urad dal

    Calcium

    50–70 mg

    Urad dal

    Healthy Fat

    8–10 g

    Mustard oil, ghee

    FAQs

    Is maa ki dal the same as dal makhani?

    No, maa ki dal is usually made only with whole black urad dal, while dal makhani often includes rajma and more butter or cream.

    Why is the whole black urad called maa ki dal?

    The dish is called maa ki dal because it is linked with slow-cooked Punjabi home recipes often made by mothers and grandmothers.

    Can maa ki dal be made without cream?

    Yes, maa ki dal can be made without cream. Slow cooking makes the dal naturally thick and creamy.

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