Diwali special | Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia: Our family tradition is langar at Gurudwara

Actor Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia will be travelling on Diwali morning to be with her parents in Gurugram. “It’s a reunion of sorts for us. My brother is in New York, and I am in Mumbai, so we try to be at home with pappa and mumma.” Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia

The actor, known for Choti Sarrdaarni (2019), says, “I am currently shooting for a web show, so I will be packing up late on Choti Diwali and taking a morning flight on October 20th to ensure I am there for the evening celebrations. I am staying with them for two days before diving back to work in Mumbai and a schedule in Punjab.”

Sharing her plans for the day, the Delhi-born actor reveals, “My intimate Diwali involves visiting the Gurudwara at Sector 109 and taking Babaji’s blessings. My father is the president of the committee. We will be organizing a langar from our side for the joint celebration of Bandi Chor Diwas and Diwali. That’s our family tradition, while at home we prepare Kada Prasad (halwa).”

Nimrit prefers to keep her celebrations simple. “I don’t like to be overdressed on the day and like to keep it simple in my jeans and kurta. As it is, there is so much vanity in our lives that whenever I get a chance to be without makeup, or with less, and just be chilled-out, I prefer that! For me, main ghar aa pa rahi hoon itna hi kaafi hai! Unfortunately, my brother will not be able to make it this year.”

For her, Diwali is “like a fresh new beginning.”

She adds, “It’s like a New Year – a time to get out of your old patterns and reinvent yourself, be it spiritually or personally. Also, to be grateful for what you have. In the times we are living in, it’s not always possible to meet your friends and family, so this is one occasion when you can. The fact that I stay away from my parents and am not able to meet them often means any opportunity to be at home – without compromising on work – is a blessing.”