Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia recalls missing out on Diljit Dosanjh's film due to Choti Sarrdaarni: ‘They wanted 40 days but…’

Actor Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, best known for her breakout role in the popular television show Choti Sarrdaarni, has now taken a significant step in her career with her Punjabi film debut in Shaunki Sardar, starring alongside Guru Randhawa and Babbu Maan. (Also Read: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia talks about her brain burnout: People thought my personal life triggered it) Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia recalls missing out on Diljit Dosanjh's movie.

In an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia talked about how she had to once lose out on a film with Diljit Dosanjh because of her schedule on television and revealed how that missed opportunity led to her Punjabi film debut, Shaunki Sardar. She also talked about the challenges of transitioning from television to films. stating producers' stereotypical thinking.

Nimrit on why she gave up on Diljit Dosanjh's film

Nimrit talked about missing out on a Diljit Dosanjh film because of her work schedule on Choti Sarrdaarni and said, "I was getting a lot of Punjabi film offers right after Miss India and even when I was doing Choti Sardarni and post my reality shows. But I missed out on some projects because of date issues. I remember I was supposed to be a part of a Diljit Dosanjh film, and the producer at that time was very inclined to take me. The shoot was happening during Covid, and I remember I had to be in Canada, and they wanted 40 days for the shoot. I could only give 15 days because I was shooting for Choti Sarrdaarni and you know how in television you cannot pull out too many projects.”

She revealed how, though she missed out on the opportunity then, she got Shaunki Sardar because of that film's producers. She said, "So the producer of that film, Pawan Gill, he happened to recommend me to the director of Shaunki Sardar, and that’s when he got in touch with me, narrated the film to me and asked if I was interested. I was like, I would love to test. I then auditioned for it and luckily, he liked my audition."

Talking about the love she is receiving for her performance, Nimrit said, “somewhere my nature is such that I am always thinking of the next goal. Even my mom told me you should pause and relish these moments. I don’t think I have had the time to do that. But definitely, it’s very motivating when people appreciate your work. For an actor, it’s very important to get appreciated for your craft. It’s feeling surreal.”

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia on transitioning from TV to films

She revealed that her family was thrilled to know that she is getting to work with Babbu Maan. She further talked about how the actor appreciated her for her work in the film. She talked about challenges of transitioning from television to films and said, “Challenges are there and that often comes from preconceived notion that Oh my god you are a television actor but I feel like when you crack a project, then you don’t feel that but before you crack the project, there are those hiccups that you face while auditioning. But you know there are people you have that preconceived notion and there are such wonderful people who see for your talent. I think I was fortunate that this project also panned out because they saw the merit in me and didn’t have a stereotypical view point. But I am sure any actor transitioning from television to films will tell the same thing.”