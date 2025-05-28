‘Yeh toh pheeki hai': Diljit Dosanjh isn't impressed by London's most expensive coffee worth 30,000

Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh's latest video has left fans giggling. The actor-singer took to social media to share his experience of sipping on London's most expensive coffee, priced at £265 (over ₹30,000), and his hilarious reactions are totally worth the watch. Also read: Diljit Dosanjh quits No Entry 2 over creative differences? Boney Kapoor responds Diljit Dosanjh was amused with the preparation of the coffee on his table.

Diljit Dosanjh tries London's £265 coffee

Diljit took to Instagram to share a video of himself going to try the pricey coffee. He posted the video with the caption, “Most Expensive Coffee of London”. Diljit exudes swag as he is spotted sitting inside a cafe, rocking a chic black and white jacket, paired with dark shades and a stylish wide-brimmed hat. One can see him watch the coffee being brewed in a golden pour-over setup.

Diljit began the video by getting out of his car and sharing, "Today, I am here for the most expensive coffee of London. I want to drink the Japan Typica coffee. This is too pricey".

He gave his fans a glimpse into the elaborate serving ritual of London's coffee, while also poking fun at the price tag. "They are measuring and pouring everything despite taking so much money. I am going to drink something pure now. I am not going to have food today, this is the only thing I'll have. Each sip is worth ₹7,000," he said in Punjabi.

He is also heard saying, "Alag feel karoon, yeh toh pheeki hai coffee (Should I feel different... this is bland”. In the video, he also quips, "Saath mein laddoo, boondi bhi le aao, it is London's most expensive coffee (Get some snacks with it too)”.

Diljit also joked, “Iitne mein India mein shaadi attend kar leta (I would have attended a wedding in India for this price)”.

Diljit’s work front

Recently, Diljit made history when he made his debut at this year's MET Gala. He turned heads with his Maharaja-inspired look, crafted by Prabal Gurung. There are also reports that Diljit Dosanjh has left No Entry sequel over creative differences. However, producer Boney Kapoor told us, “Yes, there are date issues, but certainly no creative differences. That is absolutely false. We are trying our best to work the dates out”. The film also stars Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor.