Diljit Dosanjh quits No Entry 2 over creative differences? Here's the latest update

Many people were excited to see Diljit Dosanjh enter the fun world of No Entry. But fans are in for some disappointment as the singer and actor has reportedly opted out of the sequel to the 2005 film. It is believed that he has left the project due to creative differences. Also read: Fardeen Khan on 'No Entry' sequel: All I would say is ‘don't mess it up’ No Entry 2 was slated to release later in 2025,

Diljit out of No Entry 2?

According to Filmfare, Diljit has decided to quit the project. “Diljit was very excited to collaborate with Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor. But over the last few weeks, he couldn't align with the film's creative ideas. That's why he's decided to leave the project because of creative differences,” said a source.

Meanwhile, an official announcement regarding the final cast is still awaited. The sequel is being directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Boney Kapoor.

When we reached out to Aneez about the recent development, he didn’t confirm or deny it. “I will not be able to speak about the matter right now. It is better if you reach out to Boney for the same”.

We have also approached Boney to check on the update. The message was not responded till the time the story got published.

What do we know about the No Entry sequel

It is reported that the sequel will feature Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor in lead roles. It is also believed that actor Tamannaah Bhatia is also a part of the film. Tamannaah's character is reportedly closer to Bipasha Basu's in the original 2005 movie. However, it is not yet confirmed. No Entry 2 was slated to be released later in 2025.

The original film featured Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor and Fardeen Khan's hit from 2005. No Entry revolved around the lives of two married men (Anil and Fardeen Khan), as they found themselves in trouble because of their womanizing friend, Prem (Salman Khan), after he sets them up with a hooker, leading to chaos and confusion. Lara Dutta, Esha Deol and Celina Jaitly played the female leads in the first part with Bipasha Basu in an extended cameo appearance.