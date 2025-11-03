Gurpurab, which is one of the most sacred festivals for sikhs, will be celebrated on Wednesday, November 5, this year. The festival marks the birthday anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, who was the first Sikh guru. People offer prayers, listen to kirtan, and it is observed with langars and processions across the country. If you are in Delhi and want to spend a day spiritually and peacefully, here are five beautiful gurudwaras you can visit in and around the city to celebrate Gurpurab. From Bangla Sahib to Bala Sahib: 5 gurudwaras near Delhi for a soulful Gurpurab celebration. (PTI)(HT_PRINT)

1. Gurudwara Bangla Sahib, Connaught Place

Gurudwara Bangla Sahib, located in the heart of Delhi, is one of India’s most popular Sikh shrines. The white marble structure with a golden dome and a Sarovar (Pond) attracts thousands of devotees every day. It is believed that Guru Har Krishan Sahib Ji provided healing water here during a smallpox epidemic. The gurudwara also serves free langar to everyone, making it a symbol of equality and compassion.

2. Gurudwara Sis Ganj Sahib, Chandni Chowk

Located in Old Delhi, Gurudwara Sis Ganj Sahib is the place where Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, the ninth Sikh Guru, was martyred. Built in 1783, it’s a peaceful spiritual spot in the midst of Chandni Chowk. Its golden domes and Mughal architecture make it one of the most significant Sikh landmarks in the city, where many devotees visit every day.

3. Gurudwara Damdama Sahib, Mehrauli

This gurudwara was built to commemorate the meeting between Guru Gobind Singh Ji and Bahadur Shah in 1707. Every year, the Holla Mohalla festival is celebrated here with great enthusiasm. The shrine also houses a museum, prayer halls, and a library, offering visitors both spiritual and historical experiences.

4. Gurudwara Baba Banda Singh Bahadur, Mehrauli

This gurudwara is dedicated to the brave Sikh warrior Baba Banda Singh Bahadur, who fought against Mughal oppression. The site features a beautiful marble structure and the sacred Baoli Sahib well. The atmosphere here during Gurpurab is calm and deeply spiritual.

5. Gurudwara Bala Sahib Ji, near Sarai Kale Khan

Guru Har Krishan Sahib Ji’s gurudwara is known for its peaceful surroundings and marble architecture. Devotees believe it has healing energy and often come to meditate and pray.