Guru Teg Bahadur’s 350th Martyrdom Day| Politics of upmanship as Punjab, Haryana, Sikh bodies to hold separate events

In a vivid display of religio-political one-upmanship, Sikh religious organisations and the governments of Punjab and Haryana are holding multiple religious processions (nagar kirtans) to commemorate the 350th martyrdom day of the ninth Sikh master, Guru Teg Bahadur, which falls on November 25. All processions will culminate at Anandpur Sahib in Rupnagar district between November 20 and 25, when the martyrdom day will be observed. Anandpur Sahib marks the place from where Guru Teg Bahadur began his final journey in November 1675 to Delhi’s Chandni Chowk, where he was martyred. (PTI)

Top political and religious figures — including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, his Haryana counterpart Nayab Singh Saini, AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab’s former deputy chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal, and heads of key Sikh bodies — are expected to participate in different processions being organised throughout November.

Multiple processions, divergent agendas

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) is organising two major yatras — one starting from Assam and another from Mattan (Jammu and Kashmir). The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) is hosting a series of processions in New Delhi, while the Bihar government and Takht Sri Patna Sahib began their yatra on September 17.

The Punjab government has announced four processions, the SGPC and DSGMC two each, and the Haryana government one, which is also holding several commemorative programmes.

All processions will culminate at Anandpur Sahib in Rupnagar district between November 20 and 25, when the martyrdom day will be observed. Anandpur Sahib marks the place from where Guru Teg Bahadur began his final journey in November 1675 to Delhi’s Chandni Chowk, where he was martyred.

During earlier centenary commemorations, state governments and religious bodies had worked in coordination, but such collaboration is largely absent this time. Haryana’s officer on special duty (OSD) Prabhleen Singh has been holding meetings with Sikh leaders across districts to ensure the success of its events.

Capital vs Punjab debate

The DSGMC has claimed that since Guru Teg Bahadur attained martyrdom in Delhi, the national capital should be the focal point of the commemorations.

“The martyrdom took place in Delhi, so the city should be the epicentre of all events and processions,” said DSGMC president Harmeet Singh Kalka. “Politics enters the picture because the SGPC opposes events organised by the DSGMC or holds parallel functions,” he said.

A senior SGPC office-bearer, however, questioned the growing involvement of governments in religious affairs.

“The active involvement of state governments in Panthic matters is incomprehensible. Religious issues should remain within the domain of Sikh bodies such as SGPC,” he said, requesting anonymity

Bihar’s early procession

The yatra that began from Patna Sahib on September 17 and concluded at Anandpur Sahib on October 27 was organised under the supervision of Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, whose state heads to elections this month.

“CM Nitish Kumar insisted on the procession, but it was not politically motivated — it aimed to spread Guru Sahib’s message,” said Jasbir Singh Dham, one of the coordinators, who also supported the SGPC yatra from Assam and the ‘Charan Suhave’ procession that carried Guru Gobind Singh’s relics from Delhi to Patna Sahib on October 23.

Display of competitive religiosity

Political commentators, however, see the concurrent processions as a display of competitive religiosity.

“Religion has become a cloak used by governments and religious bodies to cover their shortcomings. The message of Guru Sahib is being overshadowed by ceremonies,” said Dr Jagrup Singh Sekhon, political commentator and former head of the political science department at Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar.

Punjab govt’s preparations

The Punjab government has planned four major processions — one starting from Srinagar on November 19 to reach Anandpur Sahib on November 22, two from Faridkot and Talwandi Sabo in the Malwa belt on November 20, and one covering the Majha and Doaba regions beginning November 22. Cabinet minister Harjot Singh Bains said the state government is making elaborate arrangements.

“It is commendable that governments and religious bodies are organising events to honour the greatest sacrifice for peace and harmony. We are setting up tent cities, large pandals, drone shows and light-and-sound displays,” Bains said.

“Chief ministers from 20 states, Supreme Court and high court judges have also been invited to the concluding ceremony,” the minister added.

President invited, PM expected

The Punjab government has invited President Droupadi Murmu to attend events between November 18 and 25, and has sought an appointment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to personally extend the invitation.

According to officials in the Punjab chief minister’s office, the Prime Minister is expected to attend the Haryana government and DSGMC’s concluding events in Delhi on November 25. Modi was in Patna on Sunday to receive the ‘Charan Suhave’ procession on its arrival from Delhi.

Concluding events

The main concluding ceremony will be held at Anandpur Sahib on November 25, with chief ministers Bhagwant Mann and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal among the attendees.

“The Punjab government is working tirelessly to pay rich tributes to Guru Sahib,” said Bains. “This is not just a commemoration, but a celebration of his message of humanity and freedom of faith,” he added.