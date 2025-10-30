Pakistan issues over 2,100 visas ahead of 556th birth anniv of Guru Nanak Dev

A Sikh jatha is all set to go to Pakistan to celebrate the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev as 2,185 pilgrims have been issued visas for transborder 10-day pilgrimage starting from November 4, said persons in the know of the matter on Wednesday.

The anniversary of the Sikhism’s founder is being celebrated at his birthplace Nankana Sahib in Punjab province of Pakistan.

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) secretary Partap Singh said the SGPC had sent 1,802 passports of devotees to the Pakistan high commission for visas, out of which 1,796 devotees have received visas.

He also expressed gratitude to the Governments of India and Pakistan for the successful issuance of the visas to the devotees on the occasion of Guru’s Parkash Purb.

Partap Singh further stated that devotees whose visas have been approved can collect their passports from the SGPC office on October 31 and November 1. As per the fixed schedule, the jatha will travel via the Wagah Border to Sri Nankana Sahib (Pakistan) on November 4. After participating in the Parkash Purb celebrations and visiting various historical gurdwaras there, the jatha will return to India on November 13.

Apart from SGPC, other Sikh organisations including Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC), also got the pilgrimage visas issued to the aspiring devotees.

The Union government on October 2 granted permission to Sikh pilgrims to undertake a 10-day journey to the Nankana Sahib shrine in Pakistan and mark the birth anniversary, roughly two weeks after it refused permission for the holy trip, citing security concerns.

The SGPC was also unable to send pilgrims to Pakistan for the death anniversary of Maharaja Ranjit Singh in June this year due to similar concerns.

After the Pahalgam terror attack, the Union government tightened travel restrictions, barring Indian citizens from travelling to Pakistan through the Attari-Wagah border checkpost. In response, Pakistan suspended all Saarc Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) visas for Indian nationals, with the exception of Sikh pilgrims.

The Nehru-Liaquat Pact of 1950 allows Sikh pilgrims to visit Pakistan’s sacred shrines on four key occasions — Baisakhi (Khalsa Panth foundation), Guru Arjan Dev’s martyrdom day, death anniversary of Maharaja Ranjit Singh and Guru Nanak’s birth anniversary.