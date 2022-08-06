Raksha Bandhan 2022: Tips to strengthen bond with your siblings

Raksha Bandhan 2022: This special day is dedicated only to siblings. Raksha Bandhan celebrates the love shared by siblings and how they promise to protect each other throughout life. Siblings are our first best friends. From childhood, we share a common love-hate relationship with our siblings. From having our first fight to our first heartbreak, we always look back and find our siblings beside us, they their shoulders ready to cry or to give us company in our happiness. They are our best friend, worst enemy and the closest part of the family. Siblings make our lives better – they help us in navigating through life with their silly jokes, they help us to escape our parents’s scolding, and they also protect us when its needed.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Raksha Bandhan celebrates the beautiful relationship shared by the siblings. On this day, the sister ties an amulet, or Rakhi on the arm of her brother – the amulet is a symbol of protection and love. This denotes that the brother and the sister will protect each other throughout life, come what may.

ALSO READ: Editor’s Note: Sibling support

But as we grow older, we often grow apart from our siblings. On this Raksha Bandhan, let's strengthen the bonds we have with our siblings with these tips:

Value them: With time, our siblings grow up to be amazing human beings – kind, compassionate and successful. It is important to value them for what they are and cheer for them.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Stay in touch: We may grow apart in distance but nothing can or should come between siblings. Through distance, stay in touch and be part of each other's life.

Differences: Differences, fights may happen – it is normal in any relationship. But we should let go of the grudge and embrace the differences and find perfections in imperfections.

Pleasant: It is important to be soft and pleasant to the sibling so that they can find comfort in us when they need.

Open to talk: We often shut the door on people and that's what makes us lose relationships. It is important to be open to conversations, discussions and perspectives. This will help in improving the relationship with siblings.

Spouses: As we grow older, we find our life partners. It is important to be supportive of the sibling's spouse and be equally welcoming to them.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}