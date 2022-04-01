Ramadan Mubarak 2022: Best wishes, images, messages and greetings to share with loved ones

Ramadan Mubarak 2022: Ramadan, also known as Ramazan or Ramzan, is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar and is observed by Muslims worldwide as a time of fasting, prayer, reflection, giving back to the community in the form of charity, and engaging in humanitarian activities. This year, Ramadan may begin in India on the evening of April 2 or 1, with the first fast being observed on April 3, 2022, depending upon the sighting of the crescent moon. During this holy occasion, Muslims across the world pray to Allah and observe fasts, called Roza in India and Pakistan, with their friends and family. Additionally, the festival extends between 29-30 days. The end of Ramadan is marked by Eid-ul-Fitr.

Ramadan 2022 Wishes, Images, Messages And Greetings:

Ramadan Mubarak. May Allah give you all the happiness and success and guide you to the right path.

Ramadan Mubarak to you and your family.

Let Allah guide you and protect you this Ramadan and always. Wishing you health and prosperity on this holy occasion.

I sincerely hope that the holy spirit of Ramadan enlightens our souls and guides us to our deen. Ramadan Mubarak.

Ramadan is also known as Ramazan or Ramzan

May this Ramadan fill your heart with peace, harmony, and joy. I wish you to be protected and blessed by Almighty Allah. Ramadan Mubarak.

May the blessings of the month of Ramadan be on all of us, and may Allah grant our prayers and fasts. Happy Ramadan to everyone.

Ramadan may begin in India on the evening of April 2 or 1

May Allah ease your hardships and shower you with loads of peace and prosperity during this holy month of Ramadan. Have a blessed time! Ramadan Mubarak.

Let the divinity of this holy month erase all the sinful thoughts from your mind and fill it with a sense of purity and gratitude towards Allah! Ramadan Mubarak to you

Muslims across the world pray to Allah and observe fasts during this occasion.

I hope that Allah answers all your prayers in this holy month of Ramadan. Wishing you and your family Ramadan Mubarak

May this holy month bring an abundance of blessings and closer to enlightenment. Ramadan Mubarak to you and your family.

The end of Ramadan is marked by Eid-ul-Fitr.

Welcome the month of Ramadan with a heart filled with peace, harmony and joy. May the divine blessings of Allah protect and guide you.

