Rang Barse! DU students’ tryst with Insta thrifting for Holi

Students of Delhi University (DU) are all set to make a colourful statement this Holi (March 8) as they are meticulously curating their outfits for celebrations. Gone are the days when youngsters would wear worn out/old clothes and let them get soiled and painted in the hues of Holi. Today, in their quest to look their stylish best, the college goers are focussed on looking good, feeling good, and also being sustainable. This urge is making many youngsters turn to the local shops and stores on Instagram, to bag nifty deals on thrifted goods.

Setting major fashion goals as she readies to turn up in her Holi avatar is Palak Sinha, a final-year BSc Lifescience student at Ramjas College. “I have already purchased three different outfits for Holi,” informs Sinha, adding, “One is a white shirt with denim shorts for college, another is this cute crop top and shorts combo. And the final one is a beautiful chikankaari suit for the evening when the colours are put away, all bought on Instagram for between ₹1,500 and ₹2,000! You can buy the most interesting and beautiful outfits at fabulous prices from these small businesses. Now I just can’t wait to see my Holi photos since I’ll be the one looking like a diva!”

Palak Sinha is excited to see her Holi pictures as she preps to look like a diva.

Instagram, as always, is also lending major inspo to many youngsters, for their OOTD ideas. That’s how Ashita Singh, a second-year Hindi (Hons) student of Kirori Mal College, got her inspo. “My Insta feed has been filled with Holi reels since the past month. So, out of excitement, I have purchased a beautifully embroidered dupatta from one of the Insta stores after seeing it in the reel. I saw it and just couldn’t resist. This Instagram purchase is my fav in the last so many months, and cost me only ₹800,” says Singh, adding, “To be able wear this dupatta on the day of Holi, I decided to match it with a salwar kameez and hence went and bought one from Sarojini Nagar market for ₹500. Now I’m all set with my Holi look.”

Ashita Singh has put together her Holi look with a dupatta from an Instagram store and salwaar kameez from Sarojini Nagar market.

The vibrant Holi colours are also making some outstation and foreign students feel the urge to hop on to this trend propagated by their peers. Take for instance Rahul Agrawal, a second-year student of Bachelor of Financial and Investment Analysis, at Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies. He has gone back to his home in Nepal with a backpack of fashionable clothes to play Holi in style! “I am from Nepal and pursuing my education in DU. Every year I go back home for the festival. But this time, I didn’t go empty-handed and when I opened my bag, everyone was so happy to see the clothes I got for them to wear on Holi. These are not from Sarojini or Lajpat Nagar markets but thrifts from Instagram stores,” says Agrawal, adding, “I turned to Instagram because of the great deals that my friends told me about. Some Instagram stores are such a huge sensation right now because every other buyer wants their shopping to be sustainable. I scoured some online stores and bought something for everyone at home. The festive spirit has brought out the spendthrift in me, and I honestly lost track of how much I shelled out (laughs).”

Author tweets @KritiKambiri

