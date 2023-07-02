Sawan 2023 fasting rules: Dos and don'ts to keep in mind while fasting

Sawan 2023: The special time of the year is here. Every year, the month of Sawan is celebrated with a whole lot of pomp and grandeur by the people all throughout the country. Also referred to as the month of Shravan, it is considered an extremely auspicious month. Sawan comes to India with the onset of monsoon, which is considered very auspicious and special for agriculture and harvest. Sawan month is dedicated to Lord Shiva. Devotees during this month keep fast and pray to Lord Shiva and seek his blessings. The Tuesdays of the month of Sawan are dedicated to Goddess Parvati. Fasting during this month is considered very auspicious. However, there are a few dos and don'ts that we need to keep in mind when we start fasting in the month of Sawan.

Sawan 2023 fasting rules: Dos and don't to keep in mind while fasting(Pixabay)

Dos:

Honesty: Devotees who are dedicated to keep the fast should do so honestly and diligently throughout the month.

Keep nuts: While we keep fast, we should also remember to keep providing the body with the necessary nutrients so as to not fall sick. Hence, we must keep nuts and fruits with us.

Fluids: While fasting, we should keep the body hydrated with fruit juice, water and buttermilk throughout the day.

Rock salt: During the month of Sawan, we should replace table salt with rock salt for cooking. For spices, we should use cumin seeds, black pepper powder, red chili powder and black peppercorns.

Don'ts:

Onion, garlic: At all costs, we must avoid the consumption of onion and garlic in the month of Sawan. Foods and oils such as mustard oil, sesame oil, masoor dal and brinjal should also be avoided.

Non-veg meals: Consumption of meat, eggs and alcohol is strictly prohibited in the month of Sawan.

Packaged juices: Packaged juices can contain taste enhancers and added preservatives – hence, consumption of such packaged products should be avoided.

