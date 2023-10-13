Shubho Mahalaya 2023: Best wishes, images, messages and greetings to share with your loved ones to welcome Maa Durga

The auspicious occasion of Mahalaya falls on Saturday, October 14. The day marks the beginning of Debi Paksha (the era of the Goddess) and falls on the last day of Pitru Paksha. Mahalaya means the arrival of Goddess Durga. It is celebrated by the devotees of Maa Durga a week before the Durga Puja celebrations begin. It is celebrated across the country with fervour, especially in Bengal, Odisha, Assam, Tripura, and Bihar. According to Bengali traditions, on Mahalaya, people wake up at four in the morning to listen to Mahishashur Mardini, narrated by late radio broadcaster Birendra Krishna Bhadra, on the radio. It is the poetic narration, injected with songs, and tracing the journey of Maa Durga's victory over Mahishashura. Additionally, elders of the family pay tributes to their ancestors by performing Tarpan - a ritual in which they offer water to the ancestors' souls on the banks of the Ganga. Lastly, sculptors only design Goddess Durga's eyes, fill them with colours and perform a special puja.

Shubho Mahalaya 2023 wishes, images, messages and greetings to share with your loved ones.

If you and your loved ones are celebrating Mahalaya this year, here are some wishes, messages, greetings and images you can share with them on Facebook, WhatsApp and other social media platforms to welcome Maa Durga.

Shubho Mahalaya 2023 Images, Messages, Greetings and Wishes:

Shubho Mahalaya to you and your loved ones. May Maa Durga bestow upon you all her blessings.

Mahalaya falls on Saturday, October 14, this year. (HT Photo)

May the light of wisdom and knowledge shine upon you, illuminating your path on this day. Shubho Mahalaya.

Maa Durga is here, and so is the glow of festive vibes, love and happiness. May all of the light brighten your way to success. Shubho Mahalaya.

Mahalaya marks the beginning of Debi Paksha (the era of the Goddess). (HT Photo)

As the auspicious day of Mahalaya heralds the arrival of Devi Durga, may her divine energy protect you from all evils and guide you towards righteousness. Shubho Mahalaya.

On this sacred day of Mahalaya, may the divine presence of Maa Durga fill your life with love, strength, and blessings. Shubho Mahalaya.

The festival falls on the last day of Pitru Paksha. (HT Photo)

The streets are decked up, people are happy and everything smells of festivities. Hope you enjoy the puja this year! Shubho Mahalaya.

With the blessings of Maa Durga, may you and your loved ones find success, happiness, love and prosperity. Shubho Mahalaya.

Mahalaya means the arrival of Goddess Durga. (HT Photo)

May maa Durga bless you with peace, prosperity and happiness on this auspicious day. Shubho Mahalaya!

As we welcome Maa Durga into our hearts and homes, may her divine presence bring harmony and positivity into every aspect of your life. Shubho Mahalaya.

Mahalaya is celebrated a week before Durga Puja. (HT Photo)

I wish that Maa Durga's blessings and love keep shining upon you and your family. May all your wishes come true. Shubho Mahalaya.

