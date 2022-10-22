Solar Eclipse 2022: When is the partial Solar Eclipse? Find out duration, city-wise timings, when and where to watch

After Diwali on October 24, India will witness a partial Solar Eclipse which will be visible in the region covering Europe, the Middle East, north-eastern parts of Africa, western Asia, the North Atlantic Ocean, and the North Indian Ocean. It will begin before sunset and be visible from most parts of the country. One should not witness a solar eclipse from the naked eye, even for a short time. It can cause serious damage to your eyes. Additionally, a Solar Eclipse occurs on a New Moon day when the Moon comes in between the Earth and the Sun, and the three objects are aligned. A partial solar eclipse happens when the Moon covers the solar disk partially.

When and Where to Watch?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Solar Eclipse will occur on Tuesday, October 25, after Diwali. According to Drik Panchang, this eclipse is a partial Solar Eclipse, which would be visible from 04:29 pm. The eclipse will end with the sunset at 05:42 pm, and the maximum eclipse time will be at 05:30 pm. It would be the second Solar Eclipse of 2022.

According to PTI, astrophysicist Debi Prasad Duari said, "The partial solar eclipse will begin in Iceland at around 02:29 pm IST and will be seen at its maximum from Russia at 04:30 pm (IST). It will end at around 06:32 pm (IST) over the Arabian Sea."

(Also Read | Partial solar eclipse 2022: Health myths associated with eclipse that are not true)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In India, the partial Solar Eclipse will be visible in almost all parts of the country, including New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Varanasi, Mathura, Pune, Surat, Kanpur, Visakhapatnam, Patna, Ooty, Chandigarh, Ujjain, Varanasi, Mathura and a few more places. However, as per the Ministry of Earth Science, it won't be visible from Andaman & Nicobar Islands and some parts of north-east India like Aizawl, Dibrugarh, Imphal, Itanagar, Kohima, Sibsagar, Silchar, and Tamelong.

City-Wise Timings of Partial Solar Eclipse:

New Delhi: 04:28 pm to 05:42 pm

Mumbai: 04:49 pm to 06:09 pm

Hyderabad: 04:58 pm to 05:48 pm

Bengaluru: 05:12 pm to 05:56 pm

Chennai: 05:13 pm to 05:45 pm

Kolkata: 04:51 pm to 05:04 pm

Bhopal: 04:42 pm to 05:47 pm

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Chandigarh: 04:23 pm to 05:41 pm

Duration of Solar Eclipse:

The partial Solar eclipse will be visible for the longest hours (1 hour 45 minutes) in Gujarat's Dwarka and for the shortest time in West Bengal's Kolkata for only 12 minutes. In Delhi and Mumbai, it will last for 1 hour 13 minutes and 1 hour 20 minutes, respectively. In Hyderabad, the duration of the partial eclipse will be 49 minutes, in Bengaluru (44 minutes), Bhopal (I hour 5 minutes), Chandigarh (1 hour 18 minutes) and Chennai (31 minutes).

According to the Ministry of Earth Science, the ending of the eclipse will not be visible from India as it will be in progress after sunset. In Western parts, the Sun will be obscured by about 40 to 50 per cent at the time of the maximum eclipse, and in other parts, it will be less than the same.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

(Source: Drik Panchang)